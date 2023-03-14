Texas lawmaker's bill would block access to info on abortion pills online, ban discussing them

click to enlarge
No fan of free speech: State Rep. Steve Toth as filed a bill aimed at shutting down discussion of how to obtain abortion medication.
Apparently, in some Texas Republicans' view, it's not just enough to stop people from having abortions — it's also necessary to quash their rights to free speech so they can't even talk about
abortions.
Drag show-obsessed
State Rep. Steve Toth, R-The Woodlands, has filed a bill that would prevent the sale of abortion medications including Mifepristone and misoprostol. Then for good measure, the proposal would make it illegal to “provide information on how to obtain an abortion-inducing drug.”
Toth's HB 2690 would ban individuals from starting, running, hosting or even registering a domain name for a website that explains how to obtain abortion medication. It specifically mentions sites operated by Aid Access, Hey Jane, Plan C and other organizations that help women buy medication via mail to end their pregnancies.
However, beyond that, Toth's bill would require Internet service providers such as phone and cable companies to “make every reasonable and technologically feasible effort" to block users' access to online information about how to get abortion pills.
Understandably, Toth's proposal has already drawn harsh criticism from free-speech group the Electronic Frontier Foundation
, which warned that it would create "glaring" free speech issues with "dire" outcomes.
Much like Senate Bill 8 — the controversial law that effectively ended abortion in Texas after the first six weeks of pregnancy — Toth's measure would use civil courts for enforcement. In a move the EFF cautions will stifle free speech, his proposal encourages anyone and everyone to file lawsuits against people who speak about abortion medication — even if they're not directly supplying it.
"The bill is carefully designed to scare people into silence," the EFF writes. "First, HB 2690 encourages individuals to sue people or organizations that violate the proposed law. An 'interactive computer service' can also be sued if it 'allows residents of [Texas] to access information or material that assists or facilitates efforts to obtain elective abortions or abortion-inducing drugs.'"
In a tweet
, online abortion care provider Hey Jane called Toth's legally fraught bill a "blatant attack on freedom of speech and commerce" and obtained the domain texansforfreespeech.com
, which redirects to the organization's website. Further, the online clinic pledged to donate $1 to abortion funds for every visitor to the new site.
"We'll always provide people with the medically accurate info they need," Hey Jane tweeted.
