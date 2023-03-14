Texas lawmaker's bill would block access to info on abortion pills online, ban discussing them

The bill would even require phone and cable companies to block users' access to online information about how to get abortion pills.

By on Tue, Mar 14, 2023 at 11:02 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge No fan of free speech: State Rep. Steve Toth as filed a bill aimed at shutting down discussion of how to obtain abortion medication. - Wikimedia Commons / Jonmallard
Wikimedia Commons / Jonmallard
No fan of free speech: State Rep. Steve Toth as filed a bill aimed at shutting down discussion of how to obtain abortion medication.
Apparently, in some Texas Republicans' view, it's not just enough to stop people from having abortions — it's also necessary to quash their rights to free speech so they can't even talk about abortions.

Drag show-obsessed State Rep. Steve Toth, R-The Woodlands, has filed a bill that would prevent the sale of abortion medications including Mifepristone and misoprostol. Then for good measure, the proposal would make it illegal to “provide information on how to obtain an abortion-inducing drug.”

Toth's HB 2690 would ban individuals from starting, running, hosting or even registering a domain name for a website that explains how to obtain abortion medication. It specifically mentions sites operated by Aid Access, Hey Jane, Plan C and other organizations that help women buy medication via mail to end their pregnancies.

However, beyond that, Toth's bill would require Internet service providers such as phone and cable companies to “make every reasonable and technologically feasible effort" to block users' access to online information about how to get abortion pills.

Understandably, Toth's proposal has already drawn harsh criticism from free-speech group the Electronic Frontier Foundation, which warned that it would create "glaring" free speech issues with "dire" outcomes.

Much like Senate Bill 8 — the controversial law that effectively ended abortion in Texas after the first six weeks of pregnancy — Toth's measure would use civil courts for enforcement. In a move the EFF cautions will stifle free speech, his proposal encourages anyone and everyone to file lawsuits against people who speak about abortion medication — even if they're not directly supplying it.

"The bill is carefully designed to scare people into silence," the EFF writes. "First, HB 2690 encourages individuals to sue people or organizations that violate the proposed law. An 'interactive computer service' can also be sued if it 'allows residents of [Texas] to access information or material that assists or facilitates efforts to obtain elective abortions or abortion-inducing drugs.'"

In a tweet, online abortion care provider Hey Jane called Toth's legally fraught bill a "blatant attack on freedom of speech and commerce" and obtained the domain texansforfreespeech.com, which redirects to the organization's website. Further, the online clinic pledged to donate $1 to abortion funds for every visitor to the new site.

"We'll always provide people with the medically accurate info they need," Hey Jane tweeted.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Residents of San Antonio's subsidized housing complexes say they're fed up with lack of security

By Michael Karlis

Residents of San Antonio's subsidized housing complexes say they're fed up with lack of security

Department of Public Safety warns Texans against traveling to Mexico for spring break

By Michael Karlis

The State Department wants U.S. citizens to reconsider travel to the popular Mexican Resort town of Puerto Vallarta.

Two-way traffic to resume along North St. Mary's Street by April, city official says

By Michael Karlis

Small business owners along North St. Mary's Street have complained of a decline in pedestrian foot traffic since construction first began in May 2021.

In gun-laden TV ad, primary rival attacks U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales as 'Republican in name only'

By Sanford Nowlin

Medina County Republican Party Chairwoman Julie Clark wants to make sure you know she can handle a military-style assault rifle.

Also in News

Widow of man killed in San Antonio dog attack hires Thomas J. Henry, files $1 million lawsuit

By Michael Karlis

Air Force Veteran Ramon Najera Jr. was killed on Feb. 24 after dogs escaped from a residence on the 2800 block of Delpa Street.

Cityscrapes: It's time for San Antonio to look back on Hemisfair '68 minus the mythology

By Heywood Sanders

The Tower of the Americas was built and owned by the city — with public dollars.

Residents of San Antonio's subsidized housing complexes say they're fed up with lack of security

By Michael Karlis

Residents of San Antonio's subsidized housing complexes say they're fed up with lack of security

Two-way traffic to resume along North St. Mary's Street by April, city official says

By Michael Karlis

Small business owners along North St. Mary's Street have complained of a decline in pedestrian foot traffic since construction first began in May 2021.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us