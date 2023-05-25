VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Texas Legislature approves bill to let unlicensed chaplains counsel kids in public schools

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign the proposal into law, although it's likely to face court challenges.

By on Thu, May 25, 2023 at 4:14 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Opponents of the legislation fear that replacing professional counselors with unlicensed chaplains could worsen the state's already severe mental health crisis. - Shutterstock / iVazoUSky
Shutterstock / iVazoUSky
Opponents of the legislation fear that replacing professional counselors with unlicensed chaplains could worsen the state's already severe mental health crisis.
Unlicensed chaplains could soon allowed to work in Texas public schools after the GOP-controlled state legislature signed off on a bill Wednesday that critics charge is an attempt to let Christian groups evangelize on campus.

Under Senate Bill 763, school districts could use public funds to hire unlicensed chaplains to work alongside counselors, psychologists and other professional mental health workers, the Texas Tribune reports. What's more, volunteer chaplains would also be allowed in schools.

Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican who's repeatedly sided with evangelical Christians, is widely expected to sign the measure into law.

Conservative Christian lawmakers argued that bringing chaplains into schools could help young people resist drugs, suicide and violence, the Tribune reports.

However, Democrats and civil-rights groups argued that the chaplains could exacerbate the state's already significant mental health woes since the chaplains wouldn't be required to have any training in counseling children.

“Chaplains who are not certified as school counselors are not properly equipped to deal with the complex problems that arise in a public school setting,” FFRF Action FundAction Fund State Policy Manager Ryan Dudley said in testimony against the bill. “School counselors in Texas must complete a series of rigorous requirements culminated by passing the [state] certification exam. Allowing a chaplain to bypass these requirements will be as much a disservice to students as it will be a danger to those in crisis who seek legitimate, professional counselors.”

Further, opponents of the bill, which was pushed by national conservative Christian groups, said it violates the Constitution by allowing clergy to force religion on students.

“The same Texas politicians trying to control what students think by banning books and censoring curricula now want to dictate what students worship," the ACLU of Texas said in an emailed statement. "This bill is part of a coordinated campaign by conservative Christian-based organizations and their legislative champions to force state-sponsored religion into public schools without parental consent."

SB 763 was delayed last week after House members tried to add an amendment that would require the chaplains be accredited similarly to those who serve in the military or in prisons, the Tribune reports. That amendment was rejected during negotiations between the two chambers.

The school chaplains bill is likely to face legal challenges. It was one of many bills introduced by Republican lawmakers this session intended to force Christianity into secular life. A measure that would have required every public school classroom in Texas to display the Ten Commandments died in the House on Tuesday.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Hotel Emma named No. 1 U.S. luxury hotel in Tripadvisor awards

By Nina Rangel

Hotel Emma opened in 2015.

San Antonio councilman's staff raised questions about Southtown bar before raid, emails show

By Michael Karlis and Brandon Rodriguez

McIntyre's Southtown was raided by police in late April, roughly a month after Councilman Mario Bravo's office submitted multiple inquiries to city staff about the establishment's permits.

Photo of 'Sucia Patrol' truck spotted in San Antonio goes viral on Reddit

By Michael Karlis

In San Antonio, the term "sucia" refers to scantily clad partiers who are often intoxicated. It can be a compliment or an insult, depending on who you ask.

Texas House panel recommends impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton

By Sanford Nowlin

The five-member House Committee on General Investigating unanimously agreed to adopt articles of impeachment against Ken Paxton.

Also in News

San Antonio parks are large but few and far between, according to new study

By Michael Karlis

Brackenridge Park (pictured above) is just one of several parks located in San Antonio. The problem is that most parks are located within loop 410, leaving other parts of the Alamo City in the dust.

San Antonio International ranked as the nation's fifth-most frustrating airport

By Brandon Rodriguez

An astonishing 57% of tweets directed at San Antonio International expressed anger

Photo of 'Sucia Patrol' truck spotted in San Antonio goes viral on Reddit

By Michael Karlis

In San Antonio, the term "sucia" refers to scantily clad partiers who are often intoxicated. It can be a compliment or an insult, depending on who you ask.

San Antonio councilman's staff raised questions about Southtown bar before raid, emails show

By Michael Karlis and Brandon Rodriguez

McIntyre's Southtown was raided by police in late April, roughly a month after Councilman Mario Bravo's office submitted multiple inquiries to city staff about the establishment's permits.
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us