Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick doubles down on Obama 'fourth-term' conspiracy theory

Patrick maintains that Barack Obama "set up" Biden during the debate so Michelle Obama can run for president.

By on Thu, Jul 25, 2024 at 1:52 pm

click to enlarge Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks at an event in Nevada. - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks at an event in Nevada.
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick this week doubled down on a baseless conspiracy theory that former President Barrack Obama is secretly running the White House and aims to put his wife at the top of the Democratic ticket.

The Republican lieutenant governor's latest wacky comments came Tuesday during an appearance on The Mark Davis Show, a conservative talk program that airs on Dallas-Fort Worth's 660 AM radio.

During his 12-minute chat with Davis, Patrick — a former right-wing talk jock himself — claimed without proof that Biden's disastrous June debate performance was actually a setup by Obama.

"It was clear to me that once [the debate] happened, that it was a setup," Patrick said. "The man behind the curtain has been Barrack Obama the whole time. Our Constitution says you can only serve as president two times. But he really served three times now, and he wants to serve a fourth."

According to Patrick's assertions, Obama and his operatives intentionally planned the debate to happen after Biden's "bedtime" and requested that CNN feature a double screen showing Biden and opponent Donald Trump at the same time.

For the record, no reputable news outlet has confirmed Patrick's allegations.

However, Patrick's claims of a sinister Obama conspiracy didn't end there. The lieutenant governor also argued that Obama is working to make sure his wife, Michelle, ends up atop the 2024 Democratic ticket.

"The way it would happen is they go to the convention undecided, and someone drafts [Michelle Obama] to run," Patrick said. "If that happens, then everyone in America is going to sit back and say, 'Oh.' They'll finally see the plan."

Despite insisting that he's unveiling a cunning manipulation by a former president, Patrick admitted that he's unfamiliar with the details of federal campaign finance law. Show host Davis asked Patrick whether such a conspiracy was even possible since legal experts agree Vice President Kamala Harris is the only Democrat who can inherit Biden's campaign war chest.

"So, I don't know enough about the federal rules, Mark, to give you an honest answer," Patrick replied. "I know what I've read, and I know what I've heard. But I also know this: the Democrats don't follow the rules."

Patrick's latest spinning of conspiracies came days after he tweeted without evidence that the June debate was a "hit job on Biden by his own party."

Obama is among the few Democratic heavyweights who haven't yet endorsed Harris since Biden dropped from the presidential race. However, NBC News reported in a Wednesday story built on unnamed sources that Obama will endorse Harris soon and has been in constant contact with her campaign.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

