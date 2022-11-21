Texas man dies after dancing atop moving 18-wheeler, police say

Police told reporters the man may have been attempting to shoot a video.

By on Mon, Nov 21, 2022 at 12:38 pm

click to enlarge The man's sister told the that he struggled with mental health issues including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. - Screenshot / Grizzy Hood News
Screenshot / Grizzy Hood News
The man's sister told the that he struggled with mental health issues including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
An investigation is underway after a Texas man fell to his death while dancing on top of a moving 18-wheeler, Houston Public Media reports.

Marquist Hutch, 25, reportedly climbed on top of a tractor-trailer truck traveling down Intestate 69 in Houston on Nov. 11 and began dancing. Police said the man was “possibly recording himself” while performing, according to HPM.

However, Hutch’s dance came to an end when the 18-wheeler drove under the Taum Street Bridge south of downtown, knocking him off the vehicle, the radio station reports.
Hutch was rushed to the Memorial Hermann Hospital-Texas Medical Center, where he died of multiple blunt impacts, the report states.

According to the HPM, Hutch and the truck driver didn't know each other, and the driver told authorities he wasn’t even sure when Hutch got on top of the truck.

Hutch’s sister told the Houston Chronicle her brother struggled with mental health issues including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. She said she was unsure what could have prompted him to jump on top of the vehicle.

Police wouldn't confirm to the Chronicle whether Hutch was filming himself but said that investigators should know more in coming weeks.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Read More about Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Annual salary needed to afford a median-priced home in San Antonio skyrockets to $87,000

By Michael Karlis

The median income in the San Antonio-New Braunfels area for a family of four falls below the average annual salary in the study.

Texas energy officials’ proposal to overhaul the power grid is drawing skepticism

By Joshua Fechter, The Texas Tribune

ERCOT personnel model the Texas electrical grid in a file photo.

Sculpture of Elon Musk's head on the body of a flying goat set to be unveiled at Texas Tesla factory

By Michael Karlis

Sculpture of Elon Musk's head on the body of a flying goat set to be unveiled at Texas Tesla factory

Cityscrapes: San Antonio leaders should consider past mistakes when mulling a new ballpark

By Heywood Sanders

The choice of the Alamodome site wasn't the product of an independent planning process, but represented then-Mayor Henry Cisneros' personal choice.

Also in News

San Antonio Pets Alive! offering free puppy and dog adoptions through Black Friday

By Nina Rangel

Pet parents can adopt dogs from San Antonio Pets Alive! without an adoption fee this week.

Cityscrapes: San Antonio leaders should consider past mistakes when mulling a new ballpark

By Heywood Sanders

The choice of the Alamodome site wasn't the product of an independent planning process, but represented then-Mayor Henry Cisneros' personal choice.

Recovery Route: San Antonio man running across Texas to raise money for sober-living program

By Abe Asher

Recovery Route: San Antonio man running across Texas to raise money for sober-living program

Annual salary needed to afford a median-priced home in San Antonio skyrockets to $87,000

By Michael Karlis

The median income in the San Antonio-New Braunfels area for a family of four falls below the average annual salary in the study.
More

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us