Texas mom issues social media warning that Hocus Pocus 2 is unleashing evil into people's homes

Hocus Pocus 2, a new sequel to the 1993 cult classic follows three witch sisters who try to steal the souls of all the children in Salem, Massachusetts.
A Texas mom has gone viral with an online warning to parents that watching the newly released Disney comedy Hocus Pocus 2
can unleash the evils of Hell into their homes.
Concerned, and extremely imaginative, parent Jaimie Gooch of Troy, Texas, expressed her concerns about the sequel to the 1993 cult classic in a Sept. 26 Facebook post. The message has since drawn disbelief — and numerous shares — on the internet.
“I’ll try to be brief, Please [sic] hear me when I tell you the truth that Witches and Warlocks in the satanic church abuse and sacrifice children in their ‘spiritual rituals’ to gain more power in the underworld,” Gooch said in a post that's since been made private.
Released via Disney+ on Sept. 30, Hocus Pocus 2
stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy star as colonial-era witches awakened from a 300-year slumber. The PG -rated film follows the trio as they scheme to steal the souls of the children of Salem, Massachusetts, so they can gain eternal life.
Sounds like some fun spooky-season viewing, right?
Not so, Gooch warned. To her mind, the movie is dastardly, Disney-engineered plot to mesmerize unsuspecting viewers through their TV screens.
“So before you hit play on the night of the premier of this movie please ask yourself if not only your mind but your children’s minds are strong enough to ward off the hypnotization and bewitching trance that will be coming through the screen to aid in the desensitization of the coming evil in this world," she said. "Don’t fall victim to the schemes of hell.”
Although public eyes can no longer view Gooch's Facebook post, Waco-based TV station KWTX was able to track her down
to clarify her cautionary message.
In the interview, Gooch told a reporter that a “spiritual war” is being waged against American families by the dark forces of Hollywood. Indeed, the mind-controlling mavens of mass media “could be casting any type of spell that they want to; anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home.”
Gooch added: “A worst case scenario is: you unleash hell on your kids and in your home. The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices."
