Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Texas Nationalist Movement warns Civil War film could become reality in near future

Despite the claims of Texas secessionists, 67% of the state's likely voters say they don't want to leave the United States.

By on Sat, Apr 20, 2024 at 10:07 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection. - Shuttersrock / Gallagher Photography
Shuttersrock / Gallagher Photography
Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection.
The leader of the Texas Nationalist Movement (TNM) this week claimed the events in director Alex Garland's new movie Civil War are "highly plausible," adding that Texans would have no choice but to take up arms if the federal government failed to recognize a legitimate 'TEXIT' vote.

The comments made by TNM President Daniel Miller came during a nearly hour-long YouTube video posted Wednesday. In it, Miller tried to present the hypothetical U.S. civil war depicted in Garland's film as something tied to the his group's fight to make Texas an independent nation.

"There is a clear nexus between what is portrayed in that movie and current political discourse around this issue of Texas independence," Miller says at one point in his video.


For context, Garland's film doesn't provide much in the way of details about what led to the violent conflict it depicts. Viewers only know that the fictional president, who's serving a third term, disbanded the FBI at some point and ordered the use of airstrikes against U.S. citizens.

In the movie, Texas and California, despite their real-world political differences, unite to overthrow what's left of the federal government.

Many critics argue Garland tried to avoid depicting a scenario that's too close to current political reality. Even so, Miller in his video clip argues that if the federal government continues down its path of "endless debt," "collapsing borders" and "polarization," then states will have no other choice than to succeed.

"I still have the poll numbers right here on my desk, and it's amazing how many of those states that were talked about, as part of those various factions that withdrew from the union, show high polling numbers of support for wanting to leave the union," Miller said.

He didn't provide detail about the polls to which he referred.

Miller said the TNM wantsa a peaceful split from the United States via a democratic referendum, similar to the Brexit vote of 2016.

However, if Texas and California were to vote to leave the union, and if the U.S. government refused to recognize that vote and sent in the military to quash that rebellion, he argues in the clip that it's "highly plausible" the two states would form a military alliance to fend off federal forces. That's a situation similar to the one depicted in the film.

"When you start bombing people and killing and murdering civilians, particularly for their only crime being they voted wrong, you start getting repercussions," Miller said.

He went on: "If Texas votes to leave the union, if there's violence, it won't be on our part. It'll be on the part of the federal government."

As with many things Miller says, his comparison of the real world and the Civil War are best taken with a grain of salt. There's little to suggest Texans actually want to secede.

A study conducted this year by Newsweek along with UK-based Redfield and Wiltson Strategies found that 67% of likely Texan voters, if given the choice, would vote to remain part of the United States.

What's more, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said this year in a 60 Minutes interview that despite his standoff with the feds in Eagle Pass, the notion that he wants to secede from the union is a "false narrative."

Abbott's comments came after TNM members marched to the governor's office and demanded that he hold a referendum on secession. The governor still hasn't responded to the TNM's demands.

A study published this month in the academic journal Administration and Society found that although an armed civil conflict in the U.S. is "plausible." However, the California State University-San Bernardino research team behind the report said the most likely cause would be a series of events similar to the Jan. 6 insurrection — not conflict over state secession movements.

"At least for the foreseeable future, more likely are trajectories moving toward other types of social unrest short of civil war — ongoing civil strife, additional insurrections, decades-long intraregional political gridlock causing widespread administrative dysfunction, and even a failure to relinquish power," the researchers wrote.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio Spurs accidentally confirm team is looking to relocate downtown

By Michael Karlis

An unofficial rendering shows what a downtown Spurs arena and sports district could look like.

Social media roasts City of San Antonio for clip on how to get to NIOSA amid construction

By Michael Karlis

Public Works began the South Alamo project in March and expects to wrap up construction by early 2025.

Study: San Antonio metro has nation's highest percentage of family-owned businesses

By Michael Karlis

Historic Market Square is among the many San Antonio spots full of family-owned businesses.

South Texas congressional candidate raffles off firearm to raise money

By Michael Karlis

Congressional candidate Brandon Herrera holds up a replica Romanian RPK his campaign is raffling off.

South Texas congressional candidate raffles off firearm to raise money

By Michael Karlis

Congressional candidate Brandon Herrera holds up a replica Romanian RPK his campaign is raffling off.

Spurs Arena, John Hagee: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

An unofficial rendering shows what a downtown Spurs arena and sports district could look like.

Bad Takes: It's time for all of us to take potential environmental calamity seriously

By Kevin Sanchez

An oil refinery sprawls along the Texas Gulf Coast.

Assclown Alert: Railing against God haters and refugees with Dan Patrick

By Sanford Nowlin

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks at an event in Nevada.
More

April 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us