WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Texas officials order closure of San Antonio massage parlor over human-trafficking concerns

State officials ordered San Massage Spa in Castle Hills to shut down for six months.

By on Thu, Jul 25, 2024 at 4:01 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation said they found reason to believe human trafficking took place at a San Antonio massage business. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation said they found reason to believe human trafficking took place at a San Antonio massage business.
The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has ordered a six-month shutdown for a San Antonio massage business suspected human trafficking, officials with the state agency said Thursday.

During an inspection last month of San Massage Spa in Castle Hills, TDLR inspectors found "numerous indicators" that human trafficking could be happening at the site, authorities said. According to TDLR, those included:
  • Employees wearing provocative clothing.
  • Lingerie items found onsite.
  • An empty container in the kitchen containing used and open condoms.
  • No client consultation documents, which are legally required before providing massage therapy.
  • Items suggesting people had been living at the business' address.
What's more, inspectors learned that San Massage Spa was "associated with illicit sexual advertising on the internet," TDLR officials said.

The closure order comes after TDLR gave San Massage Spa a warning last year over violations including having no consultation forms or business records, employing unlicensed massage therapists and evidence of people residing at the business, according to department officials.

Under a state law adopted last year, TDLR's executive director can issue an emergency order closing down any massage business if authorities have reason to believe human trafficking is occurring there. Officials said this is the third such emergency order TDLR has issued since the law went into effect. 

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

President Joe Biden visiting Texas next week for 60th anniversary of Civil Rights Act

By Michael Karlis

President Joe Biden will speak Monday at the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library at the University of Texas at Austin.

GoFundMe launched for family of CPS Energy worker who died restoring power in San Antonio

By Sabrina Ye

Clayton Kloesel worked for CPS Energy for more than a decade. His father and wife are also employed by the utility.

Lawyer Martin Phipps alleges San Antonio councilman deleted message at heart of ethics case

By Michael Karlis

District 10 City Councilman Marc Whyte (right) once worked at a law firm operated by attorney Martin Phipps (left).

University of Texas at San Antonio alum wins Peacock's Love Island reality TV show

By Michael Karlis

University of Texas at San Antonio alum wins Peacock's Love Island reality TV show

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick doubles down on Obama 'fourth-term' conspiracy theory

By Michael Karlis

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks at an event in Nevada.

U.S Rep. Lloyd Doggett took a political risk by calling on Biden to step aside. It worked.

By Isaac Yu, The Texas Tribune

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett D-Texas, at a press conference at Foundation Communities in Austin on Sept. 2, 2021.

Chicago preparing for migrant influx after Gov. Greg Abbott threatens to send more buses

By Michael Karlis

During his speech at the Republican National Convention, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities.

ACLU of Texas: 51 school districts not following state law banning hairstyle discrimination

By Sanford Nowlin

The Texas CROWN Act prohibits schools and certain other entities from discriminating against hairstyles historically associated with race.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us