Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Texas' Quality of Life, Spurs Arena: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

A new study released by CNBC ranked Texas as the state in the U.S. with the worst quality of life.

By on Fri, Jul 21, 2023 at 11:38 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The 21-year-old AT&T Center in San Antonio is among the oldest arenas in the NBA. - Courtesy of Spurs Sports and Entertainment
Courtesy of Spurs Sports and Entertainment
The 21-year-old AT&T Center in San Antonio is among the oldest arenas in the NBA.
If a new report is to be believed, life isn't that great in the Lone Star State.

The Current's most-read article this week covered a new study released by CNBC that ranked Texas as the state in the U.S. with the worst quality of life. The news network determined its rankings by assigning scores in 10 categories, which included crime rate, environmental quality and healthcare.

Also among this week's top stories is a report that the Spurs are considering the possibility of building a new downtown arena, which may help to persuade the team's new star Victor Wembanyama to stay in the Alamo city for the long run.

Read on for more.

10. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to renew school voucher push in fall special session

9. Texas Democrats voice outrage at report state troopers pushed migrant kids back into Rio Grande

8. San Antonio will likely sue state over 'Death Star' bill, city attorney says

7. San Antonio bicycle retailer Bike World closes after 51 years

6. San Antonio to witness two rare solar eclipses in 2023 and 2024

5. NBA commissioner praises Victor Wembanyama's handling of Britney Spears debacle

4. TPR's Cinema Tuesdays to showcase Wong Kar-Wai's In the Mood for Love on July 18

3. Texas Democrat calls for Gov. Greg Abbott's impeachment over migrants' treatment

2. San Antonio Spurs exploring option of downtown arena to keep Wemby on board

1. Study: Texas ranks as the state with nation's lowest quality of life

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio to witness two rare solar eclipses in 2023 and 2024

By Brandon Rodriguez

San Antonio is located in the path of totality for two solar eclipses.

It's easier to rent an apartment in San Antonio than most other cities, study finds

By Michael Karlis

Rentals in the Alamo City remain on the market for 44 days on average, with only about seven people competing for each property, according to the new report.

Justice Department launches probe into Texas' treatment of migrants at the border

By Michael Karlis

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Department of Public Safety both deny the allegations made in the Hearst News report, saying that no orders have been given that would "compromise the lives of those attempting to cross the border illegally."

CPS Energy asks San Antonio customers to conserve energy on Thursday

By Michael Karlis

CPS Energy customers are encouraged to avoid using large appliances and turning up their thermostats, especially between the hours of 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Also in News

U.S. Dept. of Fish and Wildlife names small owl native to South Texas a threatened species

By Jace Gertz

A biologist holds a cactus ferruginous pygmy owl before releasing it into the wild.

Justice Department launches probe into Texas' treatment of migrants at the border

By Michael Karlis

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Department of Public Safety both deny the allegations made in the Hearst News report, saying that no orders have been given that would "compromise the lives of those attempting to cross the border illegally."

Prisoners’ relatives and former inmates plead for help as deaths mount in sweltering Texas prisons

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

Tona Southards, whose 36-year-old son died in a Texas prison during the June 2023 heat wave, falls to her knees as she leads a prayer circle outside the Texas Capitol. Southards and other prison rights advocates called for Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session to install air conditioning in Texas prisons.

Tearfully testifying against Texas’ abortion ban, three women describe medical care delayed

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Amanda Zurawski speaks at a press conference announcing the filing of Zurawski v. Texas at the Capitol on March 7. On Wednesday, she testified in court about the impact of Texas’ abortion ban on her pregnancy loss.
More

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us