Texas ranks among the best states for remote work, according to study

New Jersey ranked as the best state for telecommuters while Alaska was listed as the worst.

Mon, Apr 18, 2022 at 3:21 pm

About 20% of all jobs posted at the beginning of 2022 were for remote work, according to WalletHub.
Flcikr / person seo
About 20% of all jobs posted at the beginning of 2022 were for remote work, according to WalletHub.
Even as life gradually returns to normal, 25%-35% of Americans are still working from home. If you fall in that cohort, then you should thank your lucky stars that you're in Texas, as the state ranks among one of the best for remote workers, according to a new study.

Texas ranks as the No. 7 best state to live in for remote workers, according to a study from WalletHub. The personal finance website cited the state's high average square footage of homes and low cost of internet service as some of the reasons for the Lone Star State's spot in the top 10.

The top 10 list of WalletHub's Best States for Working from Home is as follows:
  1. New Jersey
  2. District of Columbia
  3. Delaware
  4. Connecticut
  5. Massachusetts
  6. Utah
  7. Texas
  8. Washington
  9. Maryland
  10. New York
WalletHub compiled the list using 12 key metrics, including the number of telecommuting jobs available and the average cost of living, with New Jersey copping the No.1 spot. Meanwhile, Alaska was ranked as the worst state for remote workers.

Although Texas ranked high in some metrics, it was pretty average when it came to the cost of electricity and household internet access, for which it ranked No. 25 and No. 29, respectively.

According to WalletHub, 20% of all job listings were for remote work at the beginning of 2022.

News Slideshows

The "Red House on the River" —&nbsp;a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

The "Red House on the River" — a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale
A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill

A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill
San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson looking to sell his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson is selling his Miami mansion for $11.5 million
This home for sale in San Antonio's King William area has 32-foot-high ceilings and two lofts

This home for sale in San Antonio's King William area has 32-foot-high ceilings and two lofts

