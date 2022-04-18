Texas ranks among the best states for remote work, according to study

Texas ranks as the No. 7 best state to live in for remote workers, according to a study from WalletHub. The personal finance website cited the state's high average square footage of homes and low cost of internet service as some of the reasons for the Lone Star State's spot in the top 10.
The top 10 list of WalletHub's Best States for Working from Home is as follows:
- New Jersey
- District of Columbia
- Delaware
- Connecticut
- Massachusetts
- Utah
- Texas
- Washington
- Maryland
- New York
Although Texas ranked high in some metrics, it was pretty average when it came to the cost of electricity and household internet access, for which it ranked No. 25 and No. 29, respectively.
According to WalletHub, 20% of all job listings were for remote work at the beginning of 2022.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.