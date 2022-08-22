Texas Ranks among the worst states for gender equality, according to study

According to the online personal finance blog WalletHub, Texas ranks as the No.9 worst state for women's equality, just behind Kansas.
WalletHub's 2022 Worst States for Gender Equality:
- Utah
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Colorado
- Kansas
- Texas
- Alabama
Texas also scored poorly in Women's Health, coming in at No. 43 in that category, according to WalletHub.
The Lone Star State's abysmal gender equality score could be due in part to the state outlawing abortion, even in cases of rape and incest, following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this year.
New Mexico was named the best state in the U.S. for women's rights, followed by Nevada and California — states in which abortion remains legal.
Women's Equality Day is Friday, Aug. 26.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.