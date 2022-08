Texas Ranks among the worst states for gender equality, according to study

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon San Antonio protesters take to the streets earlier this year in support of abortion rights.

Although Women's Equality Day is just around the corner, those residing in Texas may not have much to celebrate, as the Lone Star State ranks among the worst for gender equality, according to a recent report According to the online personal finance blog WalletHub, Texas ranks as the No.9 worst state for women's equality, just behind Kansas.WalletHub's 2022 Worst States for Gender Equality:WalletHub analyzed metrics like the gap between men and women holding executive positions, the gender gap between the average level of educational attainment and the political representation gap — Texas scored below average on all categories.Texas also scored poorly in Women's Health, coming in at No. 43 in that category, according to WalletHub.The Lone Star State's abysmal gender equality score could be due in part to the state outlawing abortion, even in cases of rape and incest, following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this year.New Mexico was named the best state in the U.S. for women's rights, followed by Nevada and California — states in which abortion remains legal.Women's Equality Day is Friday, Aug. 26.