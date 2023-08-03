Texas ranks as fourth-best U.S. state for hiking

Shoe company Kuru Footwear crunched numbers to find the 10 best U.S. states for hikers. The result? The Lone Star State's large number of highly rated and approachable trails helped land it a position near the top of the list.
Of the Lone Star State's 1,593 hiking trails, 64% classify as “easy," according to the study. What's more, 41% of the state's trails have a 4.5 star or better online rating.
The Guadalupe Peak Trail, covering a strenuous 8.1 miles in Guadalupe Mountains National Park, has more than 5,500 reviews and a 4.8 rating on Alltrails.com, making it the top trail in the state, the report states.
Kuru also examined each state's total number of trails, trail reviews, percentage of easy and highly-reviewed trails and annual precipitation when considering its rankings.
Colorado took the top slot on its list, followed by Utah and New York, in respective order.
