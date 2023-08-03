LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Texas ranks as fourth-best U.S. state for hiking

More than 41% of the state's trails have a 4.5 star or better online rating.

By on Thu, Aug 3, 2023 at 2:59 pm

click to enlarge A group of hikers rests on a trail in Texas' McKinney Falls State Park - Courtesy Photo / Texas Parks and Wildlife
Courtesy Photo / Texas Parks and Wildlife
A group of hikers rests on a trail in Texas' McKinney Falls State Park
Texas ranks as the No. 4 state in the U.S. for hiking in 2023, according to a new analysis.

Shoe company Kuru Footwear crunched numbers to find the 10 best U.S. states for hikers. The result? The Lone Star State's large number of highly rated and approachable trails helped land it a position near the top of the list.

Of the Lone Star State's 1,593 hiking trails, 64% classify as “easy," according to the study. What's more, 41% of the state's trails have a 4.5 star or better online rating.

The Guadalupe Peak Trail, covering a strenuous 8.1 miles in Guadalupe Mountains National Park, has more than 5,500 reviews and a 4.8 rating on Alltrails.com, making it the top trail in the state, the report states.

Kuru also examined each state's total number of trails, trail reviews, percentage of easy and highly-reviewed trails and annual precipitation when considering its rankings.

Colorado took the top slot on its list, followed by Utah and New York, in respective order. 

