Texas ranks as nation's most haunted state in new study

With nearly 14,000 cemeteries and 925 reportedly haunted locations, the Lone Star State is a pretty spooky place.

By on Fri, Oct 13, 2023 at 2:14 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio's iconic Alamo is just one of several spots around the Alamo City that are reportedly haunted by ghosts. - Shutterstock / JB888
Shutterstock / JB888
San Antonio's iconic Alamo is just one of several spots around the Alamo City that are reportedly haunted by ghosts.
Everything's bigger in Texas, even its paranormal activity.  Or so says a new study ranking the Lone Star State as the most haunted place in the nation.

That analysis was conducted by online gambling blog BonusFinder. Although a gaming site might be the last source you expect to have a handle on spooky shit, the organization claims to have crunched the numbers to back it up.

Researchers looked into the states' potential for the paranormal by analyzing each for their number of cemeteries, reported ghost sightings, alleged haunted locations and number of paranormal investigators.

With roughly 14,000 cemeteries along with 925 haunted locations and 7,517 reported ghost sightings per 100,000 people, Texas was by far the spookiest state, according to the study. Maine took the No. 2 spot, while Florida was ranked the third-most haunted.

“Additionally, the iconic Alamo, celebrated for its significant role in Texas history, is rumored to be inhabited by the lingering spirits of the courageous soldiers who once battled there,” the study authors noted in their report.

Other San Antonio landmarks, including the Emily Morgan Hotel, the Menger Hotel and the infamous Ghost Tracks, while said to be haunted by spirits, didn't earn a mention in the report.

If ghosts aren’t your thing, you might want to consider moving to New Jersey, which was ranked the least haunted U.S. state, according to the study.

