Texas Rep from San Antonio says he'd force daughter to birth child if she'd been raped

In his remarks, Rep. John Lujan, a Republican, clarified that he doesn't have any daughters.

By on Fri, Sep 27, 2024 at 3:04 pm

Analysts have described the race for Texas House District 118, which encompasses San Antonio's South and far East sides, as one of the most competitive this cycle.
Courtesy Photo / Kristian Carranza (left) and Facebook / Texas Rep. John Lujan (right)
Analysts have described the race for Texas House District 118, which encompasses San Antonio's South and far East sides, as one of the most competitive this cycle.
Texas House District 118 Democratic candidate Kristian Carranza is ripping into incumbent State Rep. John Lujan after the Republican said he would force his daughter — if he had one — to carry a pregnancy to term if she was raped.

The comment came Thursday during a Texas Public Radio candidate forum when host David Martin Davies asked Lujan what he thought about Texas’ abortion ban.

“As a Christian man, I’m very pro-life,” Lujan said. “But man, I struggled with the rape and incest because, you know, I think if it was my daughter – I don’t have any daughters — but if I had a daughter, and that would have been, you know, if it would have been a rape, I think we, as a personally, I would say, ‘No, we’re going to have the baby.”

Lujan’s comments didn’t sit well with Carranza, who, in a statement Friday, lambasted his “firm support for Texas’ abortion ban.”

“Texas women are dying, fleeing the state and being forced to carry rape and incest-related pregnancies because of extreme politicians like John Lujan,” Carranza said. “I come from a family of strong women, and if I’ve learned anything while block walking all over House District 118 — it’s that John Lujan should never underestimate the power of Texas women.”

The controversy over Lujan’s comment is just the latest twist in the competitive race for House District 118, which encompasses San Antonio’s South and far East sides.

In August, the Bexar County GOP said it planned to file a lawsuit against Carranza for changing her last name months before launching her campaign. Even so, Bexar County GOP Chairwoman Kris Coons couldn’t elaborate on what law Carranza allegedly broke by changing her name.

It was later revealed that Carranza had been using her mother’s maiden name professionally since at least 2015.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

