Texas' Rice University cancels classes after apparent on-campus murder-suicide

Tuesday is the second day of the prestigious Houston-based university's fall 2024 semester.
On Monday afternoon, university police conducted a welfare check on junior Andrea Rodriguez Avila after she missed her first day of classes, CNN reports. Upon entering Avila's dorm room, police discovered her body and that of male who doesn't appear to be affiliated with the university, according to the news outlet.
Police told ABC that the man's gunshot wound appeared to be self-inflicted. Authorities also said the two had been in a "dating relationship" and that the male, whose identity hasn't been released to the public, left a note behind.
"The pain we feel on campus tonight is immeasurable, and I know that words cannot fully capture the sorrow and grief that many of you may be experiencing," Rice University President Reginald DesRoches said in a statement. "I urge you to lean on each other, to offer support and compassion, and to remember that we are all joined in our grief and care."
Rice University has also activated a call center to support the campus community.
