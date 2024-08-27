WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Texas' Rice University cancels classes after apparent on-campus murder-suicide

University police say the dead man and woman discovered on campus had been in a romantic relationship.

By on Tue, Aug 27, 2024 at 10:12 am

click to enlarge Rice University Police discovered the bodies of a man and woman inside one of its dormitories. - Wikimedia Commons / Jason Lawrence
Wikimedia Commons / Jason Lawrence
Rice University Police discovered the bodies of a man and woman inside one of its dormitories.
Rice University canceled all classes Tuesday in response to what authorities described as an on-campus murder-suicide by an unidentified male who had been in a romantic relationship with the victim.

Tuesday is the second day of the prestigious Houston-based university's fall 2024 semester.

On Monday afternoon, university police conducted a welfare check on junior Andrea Rodriguez Avila after she missed her first day of classes, CNN reports. Upon entering Avila's dorm room, police discovered her body and that of male who doesn't appear to be affiliated with the university, according to the news outlet.

Police told ABC that the man's gunshot wound appeared to be self-inflicted. Authorities also said the two had been in a "dating relationship" and that the male, whose identity hasn't been released to the public, left a note behind.

"The pain we feel on campus tonight is immeasurable, and I know that words cannot fully capture the sorrow and grief that many of you may be experiencing," Rice University President Reginald DesRoches said in a statement. "I urge you to lean on each other, to offer support and compassion, and to remember that we are all joined in our grief and care."

Rice University has also activated a call center to support the campus community.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

