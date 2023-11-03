Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez dresses as Ted Cruz for Halloween

Gutierrez — who earlier this year entered the primary fray to take on Cruz in 2024 — used his costume to mock the GOP lawmaker's trip to Cancun during Winter Storm Uri, a historic disaster that killed hundreds of his constituents and left millions without power.
"I was thinking about the scariest Halloween costume and quickly found one: Senator who flees to Cancun," Gutierrez tweeted.
Gutierrez nailed the look, from Cruz's Texas-flag face mask to his frumpy casual wear to his black roller bag. The Texas senator even strapped on some kind of belly-enhancing prosthetic to emulate the spry, athletic frame of Texas' junior U.S. Senator.
I was thinking about the scariest Halloween costume and quickly found one:— Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) November 1, 2023
Senator who flees to Cancun pic.twitter.com/kSHyOJdrpc
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed