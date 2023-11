Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez dresses as Ted Cruz for Halloween

click to enlarge Twitter / RolandForTexas Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez (left) mocks Ted Cruz's "Cancun Cruz" look with his Halloween costume.

I was thinking about the scariest Halloween costume and quickly found one:



Senator who flees to Cancun pic.twitter.com/kSHyOJdrpc — Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) November 1, 2023

Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a San Antonio Democrat, dressed up like U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for Halloween, and the results were, well, as scary as one might expect.Gutierrez — who earlier this year entered the primary fray to take on Cruz in 2024 — used his costume to mock the GOP lawmaker's trip to Cancun during Winter Storm Uri, a historic disaster that killed hundreds of his constituents and left millions without power."I was thinking about the scariest Halloween costume and quickly found one: Senator who flees to Cancun," Gutierrez tweeted.Gutierrez nailed the look, from Cruz's Texas-flag face mask to his frumpy casual wear to his black roller bag. The Texas senator even strapped on some kind of belly-enhancing prosthetic to emulate the spry, athletic frame of Texas' junior U.S. Senator.