Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez dresses as Ted Cruz for Halloween

Gutierrez, who's from San Antonio, is one of at least three Democrats running to unseat Cruz in 2024.

By on Fri, Nov 3, 2023 at 9:34 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez (left) mocks Ted Cruz's "Cancun Cruz" look with his Halloween costume. - Twitter / RolandForTexas
Twitter / RolandForTexas
Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez (left) mocks Ted Cruz's "Cancun Cruz" look with his Halloween costume.
Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a San Antonio Democrat, dressed up like U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for Halloween, and the results were, well, as scary as one might expect.

Gutierrez — who earlier this year entered the primary fray to take on Cruz in 2024 — used his costume to mock the GOP lawmaker's trip to Cancun during Winter Storm Uri, a historic disaster that killed hundreds of his constituents and left millions without power.

"I was thinking about the scariest Halloween costume and quickly found one: Senator who flees to Cancun," Gutierrez tweeted.  Gutierrez nailed the look, from Cruz's Texas-flag face mask to his frumpy casual wear to his black roller bag. The Texas senator even strapped on some kind of belly-enhancing prosthetic to emulate the spry, athletic frame of Texas' junior U.S. Senator.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas mom's video complaining about botched H-E-B cake goes viral

By Brandon Rodriguez

Does this cake look like a Minion?

Task force recommends consolidating Edgewood ISD schools

By Brandon Rodriguez

Eduardo Hernández, Edgewood ISD Superintendent, closes out adiscussion on recommendations to close schools.

Abbott's voucher hopes fade as Texas House recesses until next week

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a San Antonio event touting school vouchers.

Texas State Parks to offer free day-use entrance on Nov. 5 to celebrate centennial

By Brandon Rodriguez

Lost Maples State Natural Area is known for its fall foliage.

Also in News

Abbott's voucher hopes fade as Texas House recesses until next week

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a San Antonio event touting school vouchers.

Native American groups blast Sen. John Cornyn for calling lawmakers 'wild Indians'

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn has unleashed another noxious mouth fart.

FDA warns pet owners after dog food sold in Texas recalled for salmonella risk

By Nina Rangel

Dry dog food made in Texas has been recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination.

Oil and gas companies spill millions of gallons of wastewater in Texas

By Martha Pskowski and Peter Aldhous, Inside Climate News

Oil and gas lawyer Sarah Stogner visits Lake Boehmer in Pecos County where abandoned wells have brought produced water to the surface for decades. The Railroad Commission considers these water wells and therefore not under their jurisdiction.
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us