SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz holds narrow lead over Democrat challenger Collin Allred

According to the poll, 47% of likely voters said they'd vote for Cruz, while 44% opted for Allred.

By on Fri, Jul 12, 2024 at 2:59 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is seeking a third six-year term in office. - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is seeking a third six-year term in office.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz appears to be feeling the heat.

Texas' junior senator leads his Democrat challenger by just 3 points, according to a poll released Thursday by the University of Houston and Texas Southern University.

Out of 1,484 likely voters polled, 47% said they intended to cast a ballot for Cruz. Meanwhile, 44% said they plan to vote for his opponent, U.S. Rep. Collin Allred, a former NFL player who currently represents a Dallas-area congressional district.

The most recent poll on the 2024 Texas Senate race is good news for Allred, considering the margin of error is 2.5% and he's still working to build recognition with voters.

Cruz has come under fire in recent months due to a controversial relationship with San Antonio-based media group iHeartRadio. The music giant, which distributes the senator's podcast, has funneled nearly $800,000 into a PAC associated with Cruz’s reelection efforts. Critics charge that the Republican’s deal is designed to skirt federal campaign contribution laws.

Meanwhile, Allred has continued aggressively raising money in his bid to oust Cruz, pulling in $10.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to Cruz’s $12.6 million during that same time, the Texan reports.

Cruz was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2013, and narrowly secured reelection in 2018 after defeating Democrat challenger Beto O’Rourke by just 3 percentage points.

Cruz and Allred will face off in the Nov. 5 general election.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Texans use Whataburger app to track power outages caused by Hurricane Beryl

By Michael Karlis

The gray Whataburger logos indicate which locations are closed due to a power outage, while the orange logos show locations that are open.

San Antonio-area supermarket unveils ammunition vending machine

By Michael Karlis

The machine uses ID verification and facial recognition technology to ensure the buyer is at least 21-years-old, according to its manufacturer.

San Antonio named one of best U.S. destinations by Travel + Leisure

By Stephanie Koithan

The Alamo City comes in 6th place for Travel + Leisure's list of best cities in America.

San Antonio offering free landfill day this Saturday

By Suzanne Townsend

A Solid Waste Management Department truck carries discarded materials.

San Antonio politicians divided over whether Biden should stay in the race

By Michael Karlis

President Joe Biden has been under intense scrutiny ever since his disastrous debate performance late last month.

San Antonio offering free landfill day this Saturday

By Suzanne Townsend

A Solid Waste Management Department truck carries discarded materials.

San Antonio named one of best U.S. destinations by Travel + Leisure

By Stephanie Koithan

The Alamo City comes in 6th place for Travel + Leisure's list of best cities in America.

Anti-death penalty group wants probe of San Antonio company that made Texas' execution drug

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas uses a sedative called pentobarbital in its execution. A NPR investigation reveals that the state purchased the drug from a San Antonio compounding pharmacy.
More

July 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us