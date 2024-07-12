Texas Sen. Ted Cruz holds narrow lead over Democrat challenger Collin Allred

click to enlarge
Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is seeking a third six-year term in office.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz appears to be feeling the heat.
Texas' junior senator leads his Democrat challenger by just 3 points, according to a poll
released Thursday by the University of Houston and Texas Southern University.
Out of 1,484 likely voters polled, 47% said they intended to cast a ballot for Cruz. Meanwhile, 44% said they plan to vote for his opponent, U.S. Rep. Collin Allred, a former NFL player who currently represents a Dallas-area congressional district.
The most recent poll on the 2024 Texas Senate race is good news for Allred, considering the margin of error is 2.5% and he's still working to build recognition with voters.
Cruz has come under fire in recent months due to a controversial relationship
with San Antonio-based media group iHeartRadio. The music giant, which distributes the senator's podcast, has funneled nearly $800,000 into a PAC associated with Cruz’s reelection efforts. Critics charge that the Republican’s deal is designed to skirt federal campaign contribution laws.
Meanwhile, Allred has continued aggressively raising money in his bid to oust Cruz, pulling in $10.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to Cruz’s $12.6 million during that same time, the Texan reports
.
Cruz was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2013, and narrowly secured reelection in 2018 after defeating Democrat challenger Beto O’Rourke by just 3 percentage points.
Cruz and Allred will face off in the Nov. 5 general election.
