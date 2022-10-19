Texas sending families DNA kits to help identify their children in case they're slain in school shooting

Authorities were only able to identify the body of Maite Rodriguez, 10, who died at Robb Elementary School because of the green Converse shoes she was wearing.

Yeah! Awesome! Let’s identify kids after they’ve been murdered instead of fixing issues that could ultimately prevent them from being murdered. It’s like wiping your ass before you take a shit. https://t.co/1V3i1lIfTc

Texas Governor Greg Abbott @GovAbbott won’t do anything to stop school shootings so instead we’re getting DNA kits to make it easier to identify our kids before the next mass shooting here.



I have two elementary-aged kids. #AbbottFailsTexasEveryday https://t.co/lIEQtiHjr8