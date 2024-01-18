Texas' singles population swells by 3.1 million in the new year

Pexels / cottonbro studio
Texas' singles population has swelled by more than 3.1 million since Christmas.
A new survey shows Texans aren’t just looking to shed weight in the new year. Many also shed relationships and jumped back into the dating scene.
Nationally, some 35 million new singles are on the market since Christmas, according to a new survey
from photo book company Mixbook.com. Most of those folks — about 4 million — hail from California, but Texas runs a close second. Some 3.1 million newly single people are playing the field in the Lone Star State.
Mixbook found that the folks luckiest in love over the festive months appear to be those in Maine, where just 35,000 people are newly single.
A deeper dive into the data also shows that 40% of those surveyed and currently in relationships expressed a desire to take the leap and propose to their partners in either January or February of this year. Que
cute.
“Our survey reveals a fascinating trend of romantic reawakening across the country. It's a testament to the resilience and optimism people have, particularly at the start of the year,” Mixbook Marketing Director Leslie Albertson said in an emailed statement.
To get its initial insights, Mixbook surveyed an online panel of 3,000 adults based on age, gender and geography. It then used “internal data sources” to obtain more detailed data sets, which it used to determine a detailed state-by-state breakdown of dating status.
