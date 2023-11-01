Texas State Parks to offer free day-use entrance on Nov. 5 to celebrate centennial

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Silvio Ligutti
Lost Maples State Natural Area is known for its fall foliage.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is celebrating its centennial by offering free day-use admission at all state parks on Nov. 5, according to a news release
This event aims to connect more people to the state's available parklands, according to state officials.
"This centennial has highlighted the work that past and current staff have accomplished in the last 100 years to make parks welcoming places for all visitors," State Parks Division Director Rodney Franklin said in a statement. "We hope that folks take advantage of the opportunity to see these unique pieces of Texas this weekend and for the next 100 years."
Visitors are encouraged to make reservations online
for Nov. 5, as parks will operate as usual and control admissions by established capacity limits.
All other fees will still apply on Texas State Parks Day.
