Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Texas sues Biden administration to block expansion of LGBTQ+ student protections

The new Title IX rules expanded the definition of sex-based harassment. Paxton said the change distorted the original intent of the law.

By on Mon, Apr 29, 2024 at 12:14 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration Monday after it extended Title IX to LGBTQ students. - Texas Tribune / Austin Price
Texas Tribune / Austin Price
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration Monday after it extended Title IX to LGBTQ students.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration Monday for expanding federal sex discrimination protections under Title IX to include LGBTQ+ students.

Title IX is a sweeping civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination at federally funded colleges and K-12 schools. The revised Title IX rules, which are set to go into effect in August, redefined sex discrimination and sex-based harassment to prevent misconduct based on sex stereotypes, pregnancy, gender identity and sexual orientation. It codifies initial guidance documents that prompted Paxton to sue the Biden administration last year.

Texas joins a growing number of Republican-led states that have berated the changes, setting the stage for a legal fight over LGBTQ+ student protections. They say the Biden administration misinterpreted the intent of Title IX.

“Texas will not allow Joe Biden to rewrite Title IX at whim, destroying legal protections for women in furtherance of his radical obsession with gender ideology,” Paxton wrote in a Monday statement. “This attempt to subvert federal law is plainly illegal, undemocratic, and divorced from reality. Texas will always take the lead to oppose Biden’s extremist, destructive policies that put women at risk.”

In its final interpretation of Title IX, the Biden administration sought to extend a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court case decision related to workplace discrimination to students. The high court ruled in Bostock v. Clayton County that Title VII, a civil rights law that bars employment discrimination on the basis of sex, applied to gay and transgender workers.

The Title IX changes also walk back rules set during the Trump administration that required “live hearings” in which students accused of sexual misconduct could question accusers in a courtroom-like setting. The Biden administration kept Trump-era provisions that allow informal resolutions and prohibit penalties against students until an investigation is complete.

The Texas Tribune partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage.

This article originally appeared in the Texas Tribune.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

2 dead, 4 hurt in shooting at San Antonio's Market Square

By Sanford Nowlin

Police reportedly opened fire after a pair of suspects began shooting at each other at a Fiesta event.

Online cockup exposes San Antonio Magazine site visitors to full-frontal nudity

By Sanford Nowlin

An ad on San Antonio Magazine's website promoting the World Naked Bike Ride's San Antonio appearance featured rather revealing details.

San Antonio startup DeLorean says it's still in operation despite quietly moving offices

By Michael Karlis

DeLorean customers rang alarm bells Monday, saying they were unable to access their deposits for the company's Alpha 5 electric vehicle.

San Antonio City Council looks to ramp up protections for wild peacocks

By Michael Karlis

Wild peacocks roam around a front yard in San Antonio.

2 dead, 4 hurt in shooting at San Antonio's Market Square

By Sanford Nowlin

Police reportedly opened fire after a pair of suspects began shooting at each other at a Fiesta event.

Police detective from San Antonio suburb dismissed after domestic abuse charge

By Sanford Nowlin

Alvaro Ramirez III was arrested in far West Bexar County.

San Antonio City Council looks to ramp up protections for wild peacocks

By Michael Karlis

Wild peacocks roam around a front yard in San Antonio.

San Antonio Zoo named best in Texas for third consecutive year

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Zoo's new main entrance, inspired by the city's cultural heritage, opened in December.
More

April 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us