WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Texas sues Biden again to block federal protections for transgender workers

The Texas Attorney General is following his familiar playbook by taking the case to a federal judge with a record of rulings against the Biden administration’s agenda.

By on Fri, Aug 16, 2024 at 11:02 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, at a state Republican convention in May, has sued to block federal protections for transgender workers. - Texas Tribune / Eli Hartman
Texas Tribune / Eli Hartman
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, at a state Republican convention in May, has sued to block federal protections for transgender workers.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton returned to court on Thursday to press his case against the Biden administration’s workforce protections for transgender employees.

Texas’s lawsuit, filed in federal court on Thursday against the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the U.S. Justice Department, argued that the agency’s guidelines were unlawful and asked that the court permanently block them.

The EEOC’s guidance, released in April, seeks to clarify what constitutes harassment under federal law. It states that denying employees accommodations for their gender identity — such as by prohibiting an employee from using the bathroom of their gender identity or repeatedly and intentionally using a name and pronoun that is inconsistent with a person’s gender identity — is unlawful workplace harassment.

“Harassment, both in-person and online, remains a serious issue in America’s workplaces,” Charlotte Burrows, the agency’s chair, said at the time. “The EEOC’s updated guidance on harassment is a comprehensive resource that brings together best practices for preventing and remedying harassment and clarifies recent developments in the law.”

The Texas suit said that the guidance “purports to preempt the State’s sovereign power to enact and abide by its workplace policies” and raises the “forced choice of either changing their policies at taxpayer expenses or ignoring the Guidance and accepting impending enforcement actions and increased costs of litigation and liability.”

“The Biden-Harris Administration is attempting yet again to rewrite federal law through undemocratic and illegal agency action,” Paxton said in a statement. “This time, they are unlawfully weaponizing the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in an attempt to force private businesses and States to implement ‘transgender’ mandates — and Texas is suing to stop them.”

The lawsuit, which Texas filed along with the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, is a continuation of Paxton’s legal challenges to the Biden administration’s gender-affirming policies. It is one of dozens of suits Texas has brought against the federal government since Biden stepped into the White House in January 2021, legal steps that seek to advance some of the highest-priority conservative issues of the day.

In July, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk rejected an earlier request by Texas that it block the EEOC’s May guidance without ruling on the merits of the request, saying the state’s challenge required a new complaint because it was filed against a new document. The lawsuit on Thursday was that new complaint, and Paxton’s latest effort to stymie the Biden administration’s agenda.

In 2021, Texas sued the Biden administration over earlier EEOC guidance on how to determine what constitutes harassment in the workplace. Those guidelines — which included many of the same directives as the agency’s May guidance — were implemented after the Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that Title VII of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars employment discrimination on the basis of sex, applies to gay and transgender workers as well.

In that 2021 lawsuit, Kacsmaryk ruled in Paxton’s favor, deciding that the Biden administration’s protections for LGBTQ employees went too far beyond the high court’s ruling.

Paxton filed Thursday’s lawsuit again in Amarillo, where Kacsmaryk, an appointee of President Donald Trump, hears nearly all cases. Kacsmaryk was the first judge to be appointed directly from a religious liberty law firm. He previously worked at First Liberty, a Plano-based conservative Christian law firm, where he frequently litigated cases involving abortion, contraception and gender identity.

This article originally appeared in the Texas Tribune.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio's Alamodome warns of rush hour traffic delays before Friday's Journey concert

By Stephanie Koithan

Some 35,000 people are expected at Alamodome for Friday's concert, which will likely cause traffic delays during rush hour.

Teachers now free to violate separation of church and state, Texas education official says

By Michael Karlis

The Texas House Committee on Public Education met on Monday to discuss, among other things, the benefits of school vouchers.

New San Antonio Missions ballpark would raze low-income downtown apartments

By Michael Karlis

Residents at the Soap Factory Apartments would be displaced if the San Antonio Missions' new ballpark project is approved by City Council, according to details unveiled Wednesday.

San Antonio detective suspended over claim he told ex-girlfriend to kill herself

By Sanford Nowlin

A 17-year veteran of the force received a month-long suspension in June, records show.

New San Antonio Missions ballpark would raze low-income downtown apartments

By Michael Karlis

Residents at the Soap Factory Apartments would be displaced if the San Antonio Missions' new ballpark project is approved by City Council, according to details unveiled Wednesday.

San Antonio's Alamodome warns of rush hour traffic delays before Friday's Journey concert

By Stephanie Koithan

Some 35,000 people are expected at Alamodome for Friday's concert, which will likely cause traffic delays during rush hour.

San Antonio detective suspended over claim he told ex-girlfriend to kill herself

By Sanford Nowlin

A 17-year veteran of the force received a month-long suspension in June, records show.

Board reprimands San Antonio Councilman Marc Whyte for ethics violations

By Michael Karlis

District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte speaks to reporters following Wednesday's Ethics Review Board hearing.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us