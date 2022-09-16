Texas teacher firing, Abbott attack ad: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

This week's top stories also included an article about a San Antonio man who was hospitalized after shooting himself in the ass.

By on Fri, Sep 16, 2022 at 1:16 pm

click to enlarge A new ad from Gov. Greg Abbott's reelection campaign splices video to put words in the mouth of his rival. - Screen Capture: YouTube / Greg Abbott
Screen Capture: YouTube / Greg Abbott
A new ad from Gov. Greg Abbott's reelection campaign splices video to put words in the mouth of his rival.

This week's most-read Current story covered the firing of a Texas teacher, who was caught on video telling her students to refer to pedophiles as "minor-attracted persons," or "MAPs."

However, some parents and a school board member said the context for the remarks matters — the instructor purportedly made the statement as part of a class exercise related to Arthur Miller's The Crucible. Even so, the board upheld the termination.

Also among our most-visited content for the week are stories about an attack ad from Gov. Greg Abbott's campaign that deceptively edits a clip of Beto O'Rourke, a San Antonio man hospitalized after shooting himself in the ass and a viral TikTok clip of a woman swimming in the San Antonio River.

Read on for more.

10. San Antonio-area waterpark Schlitterbahn named World’s Best Water Park for 24th year in a row

9. Assclown Alert: Failing to stay out of jail with Oath Keepers attorney Kellye SoRelle

8. H-E-B shoppers can now bank where they shop for groceries via the chain's new debit card

7. Talking to Children of the Corn's Courtney Gains before San Antonio appearance this weekend

6. San Antonio's second-largest school district taps former secret service agent to head security

5. San Antonio TikTok users disgusted by clip of woman swimming along the River Walk

4. Photo appears to show Beto O'Rourke lining up to see Iron Maiden concert

3. San Antonio man recovering after he fired into air, accidentally shot himself in the ass

2. New TV ad from Greg Abbott edits clip to make it sound like Beto O'Rourke wants to defund police

1. Texas teacher fired after she told her class to call pedophiles 'minor attracted persons'

