Texas' Ted Cruz roasted for joke about his controversial trip to Cancun

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore Texas Sen. Ted Cruz's ill-humored tweet has garnered more than 4,000 comments – most of which negative – as of press time.

Texans, with the freeze coming, wrap your pipes, cover your plants, stay off icy roads & keep your family safe.



And, if it gets too damn cold, join me in Cancun! pic.twitter.com/cgVjhbqK7b — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 15, 2024

People died, and those people have families. I damn sure wouldn’t ever accuse you of having a shred of human decency, @tedcruz, but there’s one thing you might care to consider: those families vote. And together, we’ll defeat you. https://t.co/T35dnBvulr — Senator Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) January 15, 2024

This is not camp, it’s not cute, and it’s not funny… https://t.co/CsEHvzifpY — Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez 🇵🇸 (@theloserteacher) January 16, 2024

A little surprised that Ted Cruz keeps reminding us that he went to Cancun when the rest of us were in deadly conditions. I get he’s trying to be a good sport, but I’m not sure that is how this comes off to people who lost loved ones and suffered home damage during 2021 storms https://t.co/aUnBRA8eP8 — Jeremy Wallace (@JeremySWallace) January 15, 2024