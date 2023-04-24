Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Texas trails national average on teacher pay, per-pupil school spending

The report comes as experts warn public education would be defunded under Gov. Abbott's school voucher proposal.

By on Mon, Apr 24, 2023 at 11:36 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas spent on average $12,504 on per-student expenditure per average daily attendance, coming in at No. 44 overall. - UnSplash / Feliphe Schiarolli
UnSplash / Feliphe Schiarolli
Texas spent on average $12,504 on per-student expenditure per average daily attendance, coming in at No. 44 overall.
As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to tour the state pushing for school vouchers that would sap public education funds, a new report finds that Texas already ranks among the worst states for both average per-pupil spending and teacher pay.

During the 2022-2023 school year, Texas spent on average of $12,503 per student per average daily attendance, according to analysis published on Monday by the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA), which opposes Abbott's voucher plan.

That ranks Texas 44th in the nation, according to the study. The national average per pupil spending is $17,132, according TSTA's data.

"The record $33 billion budget surplus gave lawmakers a rare opportunity to address the teacher shortage and give our public schools the kind of forward-looking investment each of our 5 million-plus students need for a chance at a successful future," TSTA President Ovidia Molina said in a statement. "Our leaders are failing both priorities."

What's more, the average teacher salary in Texas is now $60,716, according to the report. Although that number is up 3% from the last school year, TSTA found that, adjusted for inflation, this year's number is actually a 4.72% reduction from what Texas teachers earned in 2014.

The new data on Texas' lackluster spending on public education comes as Abbott, a Republican, continues to face pushback, including from rural lawmakers from his own party, on school voucher legislation.

Instead of advocating for more public education spending, Abbott continues to tout the state's record surplus as a reason why Texas should pass school voucher legislation. If passed, so-called "school choice" bills like Senate Bill 8 would allow the state to dole out $8,000 checks to parents who pull their children from public school to pay for private school tuition.

Reductions in teacher pay and per-pupil spending are likely to worsen if the Texas Legislature adopts a large-scale voucher system, critics argue. They said lawmakers would likely refuse to boost public education spending even if inflation remains high.

Joshua Cowen, an education policy professor at Michigan State University, told the Current earlier this month that despite Texas' budget surplus, sustaining two separate school systems is impossible in the long run.

"The cuts come by not keeping education spending up with inflation and keeping per-pupil dollars at their current average," Cowen said. "No politician is going to vote to cut per-pupil spending because they would get thrown out of office. They would just vote to not increase spending, even if costs are rising."

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Study names Texas A&M one of the nation's most cult-like college campuses

By Michael Karlis

Texas A&M at College Station is known for students and alumni who revere a collie named Reveille and for traditions that date back over 100 years.

New study names 3 Texas cities among the least sustainable in the U.S.

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio some of the highest annual excess fuel consumption per car commuter.

San Antonio's Moses Rose's dispute likely headed to court after owner rejects $5.26 million buyout

By Michael Karlis

If Moses Roses owner Vince Cantu declines the Alamo Trust's "best and final offer," the issue is likely heading to court, where Alamo Trust officials said Cantu can expect a less generous payment.

Texas Senate moves to end countywide voting on Election Day

By Pooja Salhotra and James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

A Bexar County polling place awaits voters. The Texas Senate on Thursday approved a bill that would prohibit counties from offering voting centers on Election Day. All voters would have to cast their ballot at their assigned neighborhood precinct.

Also in News

Father of missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil agrees to take polygraph test

By Michael Karlis

Lina Khil first went missing from the Villas Del Cabo apartments on the city's Northwest side on Dec. 20, 2021.

'Rainey Street Ripper,' Starship Explosion: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

“Starship just experienced what we call a rapid, unscheduled disassembly,” one commentator said during the test's livestream.

City of San Antonio suspends free Tuesday downtown parking for duration of Fiesta

By Nina Rangel

The City of San Antonio's downtown parking facilities, such as this one, aren't free next Tuesday.

San Antonio to hire an additional 50 police officers if approved for federal grant

By Michael Karlis

Police Chief Bill McManus attributed rising crime in San Antonio to the department being understaffed during public safety town hall meeting in March.
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us