Texas WIC program celebrates National Breastfeeding Month with free support and resources

The federal program is now offering its breastfeeding resources to all Texas moms — regardless of whether they qualify for federal aid.

By on Sat, Aug 5, 2023 at 7:44 am

WIC offers a free 24/7 lactation support hotline, breastfeeding peer counselors, lactation consultants, and free nutrition and breastfeeding classes to all Texas moms.
Unsplash / Bia Octavia
WIC offers a free 24/7 lactation support hotline, breastfeeding peer counselors, lactation consultants, and free nutrition and breastfeeding classes to all Texas moms.
August is National Breastfeeding Month, and WIC is celebrating by sharing its resources to support all Texas moms and pregnant women in meeting their breastfeeding goals, whether or not they qualify for federal benefits.

WIC — also known by its full moniker: Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children — offers benefits such as nutrition counseling, classes and support groups to new and pregnant moms, single dads, foster parents, guardians and grandparents of children younger than 5.

Breastfeeding can be a very challenging part of motherhood. New parents often feel pressured to nurse their newborns given the benefits of breastmilk — its antibodies that help protect babies from illness and allergies, for example — but maintaining can be difficult, especially for working mothers and women of color.

“Many families do not breastfeed for as long as they intend to, and breastfeeding disparities by race and ethnicity persist,” an August 1 report from the U.S. Census Bureau notes. “The steady decline in any and exclusive breastfeeding from month-to-month indicates that breastfeeding families may need stronger systems of support to reach their breastfeeding goals.”

To that end, WIC offers a free 24/7 lactation support hotline, breastfeeding peer counselors, lactation consultants, and free nutrition and breastfeeding classes to all Texas moms — regardless of whether they qualify for federal aid. Texas WIC also provides women who qualify with a free breast pump and pumping supplies.

The federal program has also updated its income guidelines, allowing more families to participate, officials said.

“Eligibility for the WIC program depends on your income and the number of people in your household,” said Amanda Hovis, Director of Nutrition Education & Clinical Services, Texas WIC. “For example, a family of four can make up to 55,500 and qualify for the WIC program.”

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City's culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

