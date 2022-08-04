Texas woman faces murder charge after allegedly setting boyfriend on fire after argument

Wikipedia Commons / Fir0002
A man set on fire at a North Texas gas station died weeks after the alleged attack.
A woman is facing murder charges after allegedly setting her boyfriend on fire last month at a North Texas gas station and fleeing the scene, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports
.
The victim, who had been hospitalized in Collin County since the July 18 incident, died from his injuries on Tuesday, according to the newspaper.
Breana Johnson, 24, is accused of setting her boyfriend, 25-year-old Rickey Doyle, ablaze at an Arlington gas station shortly after a witness called in a "domestic violence" report, according to the Star-Telegram.
Witnesses told police that the couple was engaged in a loud argument before Johnson went inside the filling station and bought 50 cents worth of gas. Johnson then began pumping it into the back seat of the Jeep in which Doyle was sitting, the paper reports, igniting the fuel with an unknown object.
According to an arrest warrant obtained by the Star-Telegram
, Doyle was engulfed in flames, skin melting, as he sprung from the vehicle. The victim ran around the parking lot before a bystander sprayed him down with a fire extinguisher, according to the report.
Witness told police that Johnson was smiling as she got back into the Jeep and pulled out of the parking lot, according to the Star-Telegram
.
Doyle's sister called the police moments before incident because Johnson allegedly hit her brother before the two got in the Jeep and drove to the gas station, the paper reports.
Johnson was arrested the following day and initially charged with aggravated assault, according to the Star-Telegram.
However, that charge has been upgraded murder after Doyle's death, the paper reports, and she's still in custody.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.