The 33rd annual San Antonio International Women’s Day March will take place Sunday, Mar. 5

The march will begin at Milam Park, near downtown’s historic Market Square.

By on Fri, Mar 3, 2023 at 4:44 pm

click to enlarge In 2022, participants marched to defend abortion access and the rights of trans youths. - Katelyn Earhart
Katelyn Earhart
Activists and people from all walks of life will band together this weekend for the San Antonio International Women’s Day March, scheduled for Sunday, March 5.

Organizers say the themes for the 33rd annual event are inspired by the words of Fannie Lou Hamer and the work of Audrey Lorde: “No one is free [until] everyone is free, even though their shackles are different from my own!”

The march's organizers also are urging unity to fight the oppression of women, LBGTQ+ people and the trans community, according to an online statement.

The march will begin at Milam Park, 500 W. Commerce St., near downtown’s historic Market Square. It will run from 2-4 p.m.

