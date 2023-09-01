BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

The Alamo Church Sacristy will reopen this month after seven year hiatus

Admission to the new exhibit is free, but visitors will need to reserve timed-entry tickets.

By on Fri, Sep 1, 2023 at 3:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Alamo Sacristy will reopen to the public starting Wednesday, Sept.13. - Shutterstock / Sean Pavone
Shutterstock / Sean Pavone
The Alamo Sacristy will reopen to the public starting Wednesday, Sept.13.
The Alamo is reopening its sacristy after almost seven years of closure.

Beginning Sept. 13, visitors can can delve into the history of the Alamo Church Sacristy and embark on an immersive journey through time. 

A sacristy is typically a room within a church where a priest will prepare for a service.

The revitalized exhibit will take visitors through the sacristy's evolution across centuries, according to Alamo Trust officials. The project includes interpretive panels, media projections, reader rails and a soundscape, all of which lead visitors through the space's storied existence.

The exhibit also showcases the artistry of frescoes of the Mission Era, and aims to offer a deeper understanding of the techniques wielded by the artists who created the intricate artworks centuries ago.

Admission to the new exhibit is free, but visitors will need to reserve timed-entry tickets.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Only one San Antonio high school ranks among U.S. News' top 100

By Michael Karlis

BASIS San Antonio - Shavano Campus ranked as the seventh-best in high school in Texas, according to U.S. News & World Report. It ranks as No. 81 in the country.

San Antonio officials warn of heavy traffic before Karol G's concert this Thursday

By Brandon Rodriguez

In March, Karol G became the first woman to release an all-Spanish album that topped the Billboard album chart.

Texas law banning COVID-19 related restrictions goes into effect on Friday

By Michael Karlis

Workers at San Antonio's Alamodome vaccination site administer COVID-19 shots during the height of the pandemic.

Ready your fjälkinge wrenches: San Antonio's IKEA holding first-ever Labor Day sale

By Nina Rangel

IKEA's iconic blue-and-yellow signage is visible from Interstate 35 in San Antonio.

Also in News

LA City Council to consider legal action against Gov. Greg Abbott for migrant busing

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott's migrant bussing program is part of the Republican's multibillion dollar border crackdown, Operation Lone Star.

Federal judge bars Texas from enforcing book rating law

By Alejandro Serrano, The Texas Tribune

Books at Vandegrift High School's library on March 2, 2022. A federal judge said Thursday he will temporarily block a new state law that would require book vendors to rate the materials they sell to school libraries based on the presence of sex depictions or references.

Judge rules Texas law requiring age verification at porn sites dicks over First Amendment rights

By Sanford Nowlin

Free porn site Pornhub won a court victory over the state of Texas.

Federal judge issues temporary restraining order, says Texas law banning drag shows 'likely' unconstitutional

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Photographer Sarah Bork takes a picture of Brigitte Bandit during a local literacy event, in Austin, on Nov. 13, 2022.
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us