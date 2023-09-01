The Alamo Church Sacristy will reopen this month after seven year hiatus

click to enlarge
The Alamo Sacristy will reopen to the public starting Wednesday, Sept.13.
The Alamo is reopening its sacristy after almost seven years of closure.
Beginning Sept. 13, visitors can can delve into the history of the Alamo Church Sacristy and embark on an immersive journey through time.
A sacristy is typically a room within a church where a priest will prepare for a service.
The revitalized exhibit will take visitors through the sacristy's evolution across centuries, according to Alamo Trust officials. The project includes interpretive panels, media projections, reader rails and a soundscape, all of which lead visitors through the space's storied existence.
The exhibit also showcases the artistry of frescoes of the Mission Era, and aims to offer a deeper understanding of the techniques wielded by the artists who created the intricate artworks centuries ago.
Admission to the new exhibit is free, but visitors will need to reserve timed-entry tickets
.
