The Escape Game opens first San Antonio location at The Rim

Nashville-based The Escape Game has opened its first San Antonio location, bringing five escape scenarios to The Rim shopping center.Located at 5822 Worth Parkway, Suite 101, the new diversion boasts more than 5,500 square feet of space. Its multi-room escape games force a team of players to discover clues, solve puzzles and accomplish tasks to break out by a certain time limit. The themed scenarios include The Depths, Prison Break, Gold Rush, Playground and Special Ops: Mysterious Market.The San Antonio spot is the company’s 28th, joining other Texas locations in Austin, Grapevine and Houston. The Escape Game's local operation is now accepting reservations.