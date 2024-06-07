SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

The Kelly Clarkson Show to feature San Antonio's Gordon Hartman on 'Rad Dads' episode

The program will showcase Hartman's work to build and sustain ultra-accessible theme park Morgan's Wonderland.

By on Fri, Jun 7, 2024 at 1:45 pm

click to enlarge Gordon Hartman speaks at the fifth birthday celebration for Morgan's Wonderland. - Courtesy Photo / Morgan's Wonderland
Courtesy Photo / Morgan's Wonderland
Gordon Hartman speaks at the fifth birthday celebration for Morgan's Wonderland.
Editor's note: This story was updated to remove details about a watch party that isn't open to the public.

Gordon Hartman, the developer of ultra-accessible San Antonio theme park Morgan's Wonderland, will be featured next week on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show highlighting "Rad Dads."

The Father's Day-themed installment of the daytime talk show will showcase Hartman's work to launch and sustain Morgan's Wonderland in dedication to his daughter Morgan Hartman, who has physical and cognitive special needs.

The episode is scheduled to air at 2 p.m. Monday, June 10.

After amassing a fortune as a homebuilder, Gordon Hartman conceived of Morgan's Wonderland after seeing his daughter left out on family vacation because other kids were hesitant to play with her. Launched in 2010, the park offers rides and attractions that can be enjoyed by people with and without disabilities. It also admits anyone with a special need free of charge.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

