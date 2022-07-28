The majority of millennials born in San Antonio end up staying in the city, new study finds

Race and economic background play big roles in whether millennials end up sticking around in the Alamo City.

By on Thu, Jul 28, 2022 at 11:19 am

click to enlarge Around 75% of those born between 1984 and 1992 from San Antonio stay here by the time they turn 26 years old. - Wikimedia
Wikimedia
Around 75% of those born between 1984 and 1992 from San Antonio stay here by the time they turn 26 years old.
Three out of four millennials born and raised in San Antonio — significantly greater than the national average — end up staying in the city by the time they turn 26, according to a new study by the U.S. Census Bureau and Harvard University.

The research also showed that race and family income play significant roles in determining which millennials stay in the Alamo City versus those who move on.

About 75% of San Antonio millennials — those born between 1984 and 1992 — stayed in the Alamo City by the time they were 26 years old, according to census, survey and tax data used in the study.

Nationally, just 54% of millennials, on average, remained in the city where they grew up, the report found.

When it comes to San Antonio, roughly 82% of millennials who grew up in families that were in the bottom fifth of income earners remained in the city by the time they turned 26, according to the study. Meanwhile, just 59% of those who grew up in households in the top fifth of income earners stuck around.

That disparity also falls along racial lines.

According to the study, 84% of Hispanic millennials and 71% of Black millennials born in San Antonio stay, compared to the 62% of Asian and White millennials who were still here by the time they turned 26.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This historic Spanish-style near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase
A San Antonio-area house with its own lazy and separate swimming pool is for sale for $7.4 million

A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million
This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property
The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

News Slideshows

This historic Spanish-style near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase
A San Antonio-area house with its own lazy and separate swimming pool is for sale for $7.4 million

A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million
This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property
The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

News Slideshows

This historic Spanish-style near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase
A San Antonio-area house with its own lazy and separate swimming pool is for sale for $7.4 million

A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million
This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property
The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

Trending

Security guard waited 12 days to report car of missing San Antonio woman Chrissy Powell

By Michael Karlis

SAPD did not find the body of Chrissy Powell, 39, until 18 days after her disappearance .

Horror-themed selfie spot opening at San Antonio’s Rolling Oaks Mall next weekend

By Nina Rangel

Horrific Pix Horror Studios will offer 13 horror- and gore-themed interactive selfie sets.

Gov. Abbott tells D.C. mayor to 'stop attacking Texas' as migrant buses create humanitarian crisis

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott's talks tough at the border during a 2021 news conference touting his immigration crackdown.

San Antonio's Tobin Center holding free, family-friendly open house first weekend in August

By Nina Rangel

The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts' upcoming open house will be a family friendly event.

Also in News

As monkeypox spreads, health experts urge Texas universities to prepare for outbreaks

By Kate McGee, The Texas Tribune

Health experts say schools should consider how they would respond to an outbreak on campuses where students live in close proximity, engaging in intimate behaviors and sharing beverages or food.

Gov. Abbott tells D.C. mayor to 'stop attacking Texas' as migrant buses create humanitarian crisis

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott's talks tough at the border during a 2021 news conference touting his immigration crackdown.

San Antonio congressman, civil rights groups say Abbott's border initiative causing car-chase deaths

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott puts on a scowl and a faux-military shirt for a photo op along the U.S.-Mexico border.

'We failed': Gay Republicans who fought for acceptance in Texas GOP see little progress

By Eric Neugenboren, The Texas Tribune

Dale Carpenter, outside his home in Dallas on July 8, was the state president of the Log Cabin Republicans in the 1990s but has since distanced himself from party politics. The group is the largest organization representing gay conservatives and advocating for inclusivity in the GOP.
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us