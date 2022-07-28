The majority of millennials born in San Antonio end up staying in the city, new study finds

click to enlarge
Around 75% of those born between 1984 and 1992 from San Antonio stay here by the time they turn 26 years old.
Three out of four millennials born and raised in San Antonio — significantly greater than the national average — end up staying in the city by the time they turn 26, according to a new study by the U.S. Census Bureau and Harvard University
The research also showed that race and family income play significant roles in determining which millennials stay in the Alamo City versus those who move on.
About 75% of San Antonio millennials — those born between 1984 and 1992 — stayed in the Alamo City by the time they were 26 years old, according to census, survey and tax data used in the study.
Nationally, just 54% of millennials, on average, remained in the city where they grew up, the report found.
When it comes to San Antonio, roughly 82% of millennials who grew up in families that were in the bottom fifth of income earners remained in the city by the time they turned 26, according to the study. Meanwhile, just 59% of those who grew up in households in the top fifth of income earners stuck around.
That disparity also falls along racial lines.
According to the study, 84% of Hispanic millennials and 71% of Black millennials born in San Antonio stay, compared to the 62% of Asian and White millennials who were still here by the time they turned 26.
