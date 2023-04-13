The target of Ted Cruz's latest celebrity slap fight? San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich

click to enlarge
Left: Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore, and right: Facebook / San Antonio Spurs
Sen. Ted Cruz and Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich have had choice words for each other lately.
Rather than govern, Sen. Ted Cruz trolls — and one of his favorite trolling pastimes is engaging in meaningless fights with celebrities. Among the Texas Republican's notable feuds: Patton Oswalt
, Al Franken
, Ron Perlman
. We could go on.
Now, Teddy Boy is at it again, this time dropping his fly for a pissing match with San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.
Pop recently made headlines
with a hot take on politicians' spineless response to mass shootings. During that screed, he singled out Cruz as one of the most vertebrally challenged.
"Ted Cruz will fix it because he’s gonna double the number of cops in the schools," Popovich told reporters Sunday. "Well, that’ll create a great environment. Is that freedom?"
Pop went on to slam the "myth of the Second Amendment, the freedom." He added: "Is it freedom for kids to go to school and try to socialize and try to learn and be scared to death that they might die that day?"
Cruz fired back during Wednesday's episode of his podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz
, where, according to the Hill
, he claimed the coach's comments were motivated by disdain for his fans.
"We’ve seen for a long time that there are a lot of institutions in sports that don't really like their fans very much, don't really like their customers, don't respect their customers, that look down on them," Texas' junior senator proclaimed. "Popovich is someone who has been a partisan for a long time. He's a liberal Democrat."
Never mind that Cruz labeling someone a "partisan" is like the vibrator calling the dildo "phallic."
Carry on, Ted.
