Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

The target of Ted Cruz's latest celebrity slap fight? San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich

During his latest podcast, Cruz claimed Pop's anti-school shooting comments were motivated by his disdain for the team's fans.

By on Thu, Apr 13, 2023 at 11:01 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Sen. Ted Cruz and Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich have had choice words for each other lately. - Left: Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore, and right: Facebook / San Antonio Spurs
Left: Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore, and right: Facebook / San Antonio Spurs
Sen. Ted Cruz and Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich have had choice words for each other lately.
Rather than govern, Sen. Ted Cruz trolls — and one of his favorite trolling pastimes is engaging in meaningless fights with celebrities. Among the Texas Republican's notable feuds: Patton Oswalt, Al Franken, Ron Perlman. We could go on.

Now, Teddy Boy is at it again, this time dropping his fly for a pissing match with San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

Pop recently made headlines with a hot take on politicians' spineless response to mass shootings. During that screed, he singled out Cruz as one of the most vertebrally challenged.

"Ted Cruz will fix it because he’s gonna double the number of cops in the schools," Popovich told reporters Sunday. "Well, that’ll create a great environment. Is that freedom?"

Pop went on to slam the "myth of the Second Amendment, the freedom." He added: "Is it freedom for kids to go to school and try to socialize and try to learn and be scared to death that they might die that day?"

Cruz fired back during Wednesday's episode of his podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz, where, according to the Hill, he claimed the coach's comments were motivated by disdain for his fans. 

"We’ve seen for a long time that there are a lot of institutions in sports that don't really like their fans very much, don't really like their customers, don't respect their customers, that look down on them," Texas' junior senator proclaimed. "Popovich is someone who has been a partisan for a long time. He's a liberal Democrat."

Never mind that Cruz labeling someone a "partisan" is like the vibrator calling the dildo "phallic."

Carry on, Ted.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Video of San Antonio man driving down Loop 410 in giant Lowe's shopping cart goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Video of San Antonio man driving down Loop 410 in giant Lowe's shopping cart goes viral

Two former members of Fiesta San Antonio royalty, family members indicted on federal charges

By Sanford Nowlin

Kenneth "Ken" Flores (right) waves to the crowd during his time as Rey Feo LXX.

Rumors of Austin serial killer dubbed the 'Rainey Street Ripper' swirl online

By Michael Karlis

A Facebook group for people to discuss a recent string of deaths in Austin gained 2,000 additional members over the weekend.

In school-shooting comments, San Antonio Spurs Coach Popovich calls Second Amendment a 'myth'

By Michael Karlis

Coach Gregg Popovich's comments came during a pre-game press conference in Dallas on Sunday.

Also in News

Abortion drug remains approved, with restrictions, appeals court rules

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Women march through the streets of San Antonio last summer to protest the state automatically banning abortion after Roe. v. Wade was overturned.

Juror blasts Texas Gov. Abbott’s threat to pardon Black Lives Matter protest shooter as a 'travesty'

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott shows he's serious at a press event.

Environmental groups sue EPA over water pollution standards

By Alejandra Martinez, The Texas Tribune

Environmental groups sue EPA over water pollution standards

Two fellow Texas House conservatives call on Rep. Bryan Slaton to resign over investigation

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas State Representative Bryan Slaton speaks at a right-wing summit last year hosted by the Young Americans for Liberty Foundation.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us