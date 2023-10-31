This Halloween could be among coldest ever recorded in San Antonio

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning Tuesday night for the Hill Country.

By on Tue, Oct 31, 2023 at 11:11 am

click to enlarge The coldest Halloween on record was in 1923 when highs barely reached 53 degrees in San Antonio. - Shutterstock / Troyan
Shutterstock / Troyan
The coldest Halloween on record was in 1923 when highs barely reached 53 degrees in San Antonio.
With the National Weather Service issuing freeze warnings for parts of South Texas, Tuesday could end up being one of the coldest Halloweens in San Antonio history.

After the Monday chill that gripped the Alamo City, Tuesday will offer some daytime reprieve as highs top out at 60 degrees by 5 p.m., according to the NWS hourly forecast. However, those temperatures will plummet to 52 degrees by 8 p.m. and a numbing 45 degrees by 11 p.m.

The coldest Halloween in San Antonio came in 1923 with a 53-degree high, according to a data review from News4SA.

“Hopefully, you chose a warm costume this year,” NWS Austin/ San Antonio wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 50s at 7 p.m. tonight for anyone outside.”
Although temperatures should remain above freezing in San Antonio proper, those north of the city should be ready to bring their pets and plants inside, according to the National Weather Service.

“A Freeze Warning is in effect overnight into Wednesday morning across the Hill Country, in addition to, Medina, Uvalde, and Williamson Counties as widespread temperatures fall below freezing,” NWS Austin/San Antonio wrote in a Hazardous Weather Outlook. “Remember the 4 P’s: People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants.”

