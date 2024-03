Three members of family indicted in slaying of pregnant San Antonio teen

click to enlarge Michael Karlis Christopher Preciado, 19, is charged with three counts of capital murder and several counts of tampering with a corpse.

A Bexar County grand jury on Wednesday indicted three family members with multiple felony charges related to the December killings of pregnant teenager Savanah Soto and boyfriend Matthew Guerra, the Express-News reports Christopher Preciado, 19, is charged with capital murder-multiple persons and capital murder-underlying robbery, according to the daily. Preciado is also being charged with capital murder-child under 10 for the alleged killing of Soto's unborn child, Fabian.Police believe Preciado killed Soto, Guerra and the unborn child during a drug deal gone wrong near his parent's Leon Valley home on Dec. 21, as reported by the Current . Soto was due to go into induced labor the following day.Preciado is also charged with three counts of tampering with a corpse, four counts of tampering with evidence and three counts of abuse of a corpse, according to the. He is being held without bail.Meanwhile, Preciado's 53-year-old father, Ramon Preciado, and his mother, Myrta Romanos, 47, are charged with altering or concealing human remains, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, the daily reports.Police allege Ramon Preciado and Romanos helped their son hide the bodies of Soto and Guerra at an apartment complex less than a mile from the family home. Police also believe the gun Preciado allegedly used in the killings belonged to his mother, as reported by the Current Preciado, his father and Romanos are next scheduled to appear in court on April 16, according to the