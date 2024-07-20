SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

Tiffany Huertas latest news staffer to leave San Antonio's KSAT-TV

Huertas revealed her departure weeks after the station announced the retirement of six veteran broadcasters.

By on Sat, Jul 20, 2024 at 8:41 am

Tiffany Huertas, a Rio Grande Valley native, worked at KSAT-TV for seven years.
Facebook / KSAT Tiffany Huertas
Tiffany Huertas, a Rio Grande Valley native, worked at KSAT-TV for seven years.
Just two months after San Antonio's KSAT-TV announced the retirements of six veteran broadcasters, yet another member of its news desk is leaving.

In a social media post, reporter Tiffany Huertas revealed that her last day at the ABC affiliate will be July 31. She was a reporter at KSAT for seven years.

"Your love, kindness, and support have meant the world to me," Huertas said in a Thursday Facebook post. "I have read every message and comment you have sent me throughout the years. Thank you for allowing me to be part of your lives and trusting me to tell your stories."

Huertas, a Rio Grande Valley native, gave no reason for her departure, nor did she reveal her future plans. However, she added that she looks forward to seeing her viewers "in the community."

In May, KSAT revealed that longtime broadcasters Mark Austin, Jessie Degollado, Marilyn Moritz, Mike Osterhage, Ursula Pari and David Sears were retiring. The employees represented 179 years of TV news experience, station officials said at the time.

That exodus of senior staff was likely the result of buyouts extended by station owner Graham Media Group, which used similar offers to trim its ranks at other TV properties.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

