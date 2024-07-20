Tiffany Huertas latest news staffer to leave San Antonio's KSAT-TV

click to enlarge
Facebook / KSAT Tiffany Huertas
Tiffany Huertas, a Rio Grande Valley native, worked at KSAT-TV for seven years.
Just two months after San Antonio's KSAT-TV announced the retirements
of six veteran broadcasters, yet another member of its news desk is leaving.
In a social media post, reporter Tiffany Huertas revealed that her last day at the ABC affiliate will be July 31. She was a reporter at KSAT for seven years.
"Your love, kindness, and support have meant the world to me," Huertas said in a Thursday Facebook post. "I have read every message and comment you have sent me throughout the years. Thank you for allowing me to be part of your lives and trusting me to tell your stories."
Huertas, a Rio Grande Valley native, gave no reason for her departure, nor did she reveal her future plans. However, she added that she looks forward to seeing her viewers "in the community."
In May, KSAT revealed that longtime broadcasters Mark Austin, Jessie Degollado, Marilyn Moritz, Mike Osterhage, Ursula Pari and David Sears were retiring. The employees represented 179 years of TV news experience, station officials said at the time.
That exodus of senior staff was likely the result of buyouts
extended by station owner Graham Media Group, which used similar offers to trim its ranks at other TV properties.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed