Top-ranked High Schools, Karol G: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Also among the Current's top news this week was a story about the theft of all four tires from a vehicle at SeaWorld.

By on Fri, Sep 1, 2023 at 2:54 pm

click to enlarge City officials warned of a traffic snarl ahead of Karol G's Alamodome concert. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
City officials warned of a traffic snarl ahead of Karol G's Alamodome concert.
When you meet someone new in San Antonio, one of the first they're likely to ask is where you went to high school.

That may help explain why so many people took interest in the Current's most-read story this week. Apparently, only grads of one local school are able to claim national bragging rights, at least according to U.S. News. BASIS San Antonio - Shavano Campus, a North Side public charter institution, was the sole Alamo City institution to make the magazine's list of the nation's 100 best public high schools.

Somehow, we think alumni from other SA campuses are still proud of educations they got.

Also among the Current's most-read articles this week was a story about the theft of all four tires from a vehicle at SeaWorld, which went viral on Tiktok. Readers also checked out news warning of heavy traffic prior to Colombian pop diva Karol G's concert at the Alamodome.

Read on for more.

10. Endangered secretary bird hatches at San Antonio Zoo

9. San Antonio Water System will shut off service to businesses that skirt restrictions

8. CityScrapes: San Antonio's 'doom loop' shows city's downtown missteps

7. Judge shoots down Texas Republicans' 'Death Star' bill as unconstitutional

6. Gov. Greg Abbott says 'no mask mandates in Texas' amid rising COVID cases

5. Texas law banning COVID-19 related restrictions goes into effect on Friday

4. Texas inmates soaking bedsheets in toilet water to cool off in unairconditioned prisons

3. San Antonio officials warn of heavy traffic before Karol G's concert this Thursday

2. Man has all 4 tires stripped at SeaWorld San Antonio in viral TikTok clip

1. Only one San Antonio high school ranks among U.S. News' top 100

Trending

Trending

Only one San Antonio high school ranks among U.S. News' top 100

By Michael Karlis

BASIS San Antonio - Shavano Campus ranked as the seventh-best in high school in Texas, according to U.S. News & World Report. It ranks as No. 81 in the country.

San Antonio officials warn of heavy traffic before Karol G's concert this Thursday

By Brandon Rodriguez

In March, Karol G became the first woman to release an all-Spanish album that topped the Billboard album chart.

Texas law banning COVID-19 related restrictions goes into effect on Friday

By Michael Karlis

Workers at San Antonio's Alamodome vaccination site administer COVID-19 shots during the height of the pandemic.

Texas inmates soaking bedsheets in toilet water to cool off in unairconditioned prisons

By Michael Karlis

At least 41 inmates in Texas State Prisons have died due to heat-related illness or unknown conditions this summer, according to the Texas Tribune.

