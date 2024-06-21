SA MUSIC SHOWCASE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 22! CLICK FOR ALL-ACCESS PASSES

Toyota approves $531 million, 400-job expansion for San Antonio plant

City Council approved an incentives package Thursday that includes reinvesting a portion of property taxes from the new investment into public infrastructure around the plant.

By on Fri, Jun 21, 2024 at 10:36 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Toyota's San Antonio production plant currently employs some 3,700 people. - Courtesy Photo / Toyota
Courtesy Photo / Toyota
Toyota's San Antonio production plant currently employs some 3,700 people.
Toyota Texas will spend $531 million to expand its San Antonio manufacturing site and create 400 new jobs, company officials said Friday.

The new 500,000-square-foot addition to the sprawling South Side plant will produce drivetrain parts for the nearly 20-year-old facility. 

“Our team members are ready for this new opportunity to grow our plant’s capabilities and workforce,” Toyota Texas President Susann Kazunas said in a written statement. “They are highly capable, innovative and have a steadfast commitment to our products. We are proud to celebrate that spirit and the long-term job stability the investment represents, and we are excited to welcome 400 new team members to Toyota Texas.”

Toyota's San Antonio plant assembled more than 181,000 vehicles last year. The Japan-based automaker's total investment in the site has grown to more than $4.7 billion, officials said.

The company's announcement follows San Antonio City Council's approval Thursday of an incentives package that includes reinvesting a portion of property taxes from the new investment into public infrastructure around the plant.

“Toyota has paved the way for other major advanced manufacturing investments, including major investments by Navistar and JCB, which we welcomed to the South Side earlier this year,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in an emailed statment. “All of these developments further cement the understanding around our state, our country, and the world, that doing business in San Antonio is good, and that most importantly, we have the people here with the skills and talents to meet a company’s needs.”

San Antonio's Toyota plant currently has 3,700 current direct employees. Another 5,600 are employed by the facility's on-site suppliers.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trans celebrity amplifies mysterious death of Jarvis McIntire in San Antonio

By Stephanie Koithan

Trans actress Dominique Jackson (right) has offered her condolences to those who knew Jarvis McIntire (left), a St. Louis man who died in San Antonio this month.

No one showed up for San Antonio's World Naked Bike Ride on Saturday

By Michael Karlis

Folks enjoy Alamo Plaza on Saturday evening at the time when a naked bike ride scheduled to depart.

Supreme Court rules in favor of San Antonio-area woman suing Castle Hills for retaliation

By Michael Karlis

Former Castle Hills councilwoman Sylvia Gonzalez stands outside the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Study ranks San Antonio among nation's worst-run cities

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio ranked in the bottom third for safety and in the bottom half for health, WalletHub found.

Casino magnate Miriam Adelson gives pro-Ted Cruz super PAC $1 million

By Sanford Nowlin

Miriam Adelson attends 4th annual champions of Jewish values international awards gala in New York.

South Texas man arrested on charges of having sex with horse — again

By Michael Karlis

The suspect was reportedly taken into custody after a homeowner caught him "making thrusting motions" while standing behind her horse.

Demand on Texas' strained power grid expected to double over next six years

By Sanford Nowlin

The top official with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said the state's growing population and rising consumption from big power users is driving demand.

San Antonio’s iHeartMedia gave another $156,000 to Ted Cruz-linked super PAC

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz speaks during an event for young conservatives in Tampa, Florida.
More

June 12, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us