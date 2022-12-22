Traffic in Southwest San Antonio comes to a halt as police negotiate with man on overpass

Shutterstock San Antonio Police Department officials are negotiating with man on an overpass on the city's Southwest side.

Traffic in Southwest San Antonio ground to a standstill Thursday morning while police negotiators attempted to talk to a man on an overpass, as first reported by MySA .



Please avoid the intersection of Hwy 90 W / SW Loop 410 due to officers working an active scene. Both highways have been shut down, causing delays in traffic flow. There is no threat to the public. pic.twitter.com/hTlGLoZsqE — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) December 22, 2022

Both northbound and southbound traffic at the intersection of Highway 90 and Loop 410 at Marbach Road have been shut down, according to a tweet from the San Antonio Police Department.Vehicles are being diverted off the freeway, MySA reports. Police negotiators have been communicating with the man on the overpass, who hasn't been publicly identified, since 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to the news site.SAPD officials said there is no active threat to the public.