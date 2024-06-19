SA MUSIC SHOWCASE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 22! CLICK FOR ALL-ACCESS PASSES

Trans celebrity amplifies mysterious death of Jarvis McIntire in San Antonio

Trans actress and LGBTQ+ activist Dominique Jackson shared information on the death of McIntire, a gay, Black veteran.

By on Wed, Jun 19, 2024 at 8:53 am

click to enlarge Trans actress Dominique Jackson (right) has offered her condolences to those who knew Jarvis McIntire (left), a St. Louis man who died in San Antonio this month. - Left: Courtesy Photo; Right: Creative Commons / Ted Eytan
Trans actress and LGBTQ+ activist Dominique Jackson is using her Instagram platform to amplify the story of Jarvis McIntire, a 26-year-old Navy veteran whose body was found June 14 in the Salado Creek Greenway in Northeast San Antonio.

Jackson, an LGBTQ+ community advocate, on Tuesday reshared a story on McIntire's death to her more than 900,000 followers and expressed “sincerest and deepest condolences.”  McIntyre, who was gay and Black, represented a cross-section of demographics whose targeting was a frequent topic on Jackson's FX drama Pose. The groundbreaking show, which ended its three-season run in 2021, also starred Billy Porter.


McIntire, who lived in St. Louis, had flown to San Antonio on June 6 to visit family ahead of his birthday. He was last seen two days later on Holbrook Road between Rittiman Road and Corrine Drive when police say he was spotted going for a run in John James Park, part of the Salado Creek Greenway, according to multiple media reports.


Police received a call from the 1200 block of Holbrook Road around 1:36 p.m. The caller claimed he was being chased by someone carrying a rifle. McIntire’s mother Monikki Williams Tippet said San Antonio police revealed to her that her son told the 911 dispatcher he was being chased by “a racist,” KENS5 reports.


McIntire’s family reported him missing the next day, when he was expected to fly back to St. Louis. San Antonio Park Police eventually found his body in a wooded area of the park on Friday, according to News 4. His rental car and belongings were located nearby, the station also reports.

The medical examiner stated that an initial autopsy found no apparent cause of death, pending a toxicology report. SAPD told local media outlets they don't suspect foul play.


McIntyre’s mother is asking anyone with information on her son’s death to come forward.


