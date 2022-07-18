Travel+Leisure ranks Alamo City among top U.S. cities — and Visit San Antonio gets a little too excited

Hell, we even beat out Austin, which landed two slots below at No. 11.
Perhaps the excitement about besting our perpetual I-35 rival explains why Visit San Antonio — our local tourism promotion organization — tweeted that the Alamo City was the only Texas city to make the list. Oops.
"San Antonio is proud to be the only city in Texas listed as one of T&L's 15 Best Cities in the United States," Visit San Antonio wrote in a Twitter post Monday.
Thanks for the nod, @TravelLeisure! San Antonio is proud to be the only city in Texas listed as one of T&L's 15 Best Cities in the United States!— Visit San Antonio (@VisitSanAntonio) July 18, 2022
Read all about it: https://t.co/k1Ub27YO3r pic.twitter.com/6xNpte0a3k
It's unclear whether the factual error was a cheeky jab at San Antonio's big brother, or just an error.
Either way, Travel+Leisure readers applauded the Alamo City's food scene and the general friendliness of its people. One reader was particularly impressed with the city's "Ambassadors," who are always ready to help tourists with their needs and can be found wandering downtown streets.
Travel + Leisure compiled the list by asking readers to rank cities based on landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping and overall value.
San Antonio's ranking on the new list is down from the No. 6 spot it held last year. Meanwhile, Charleston was again ranked the best U.S. city — a title it's held for a decade.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.