Travel+Leisure ranks Alamo City among top U.S. cities — and Visit San Antonio gets a little too excited

The San Antonio Botanical Gardens are just one of many world-class attractions that can be found in the Alamo City.

Thanks for the nod, @TravelLeisure! San Antonio is proud to be the only city in Texas listed as one of T&L's 15 Best Cities in the United States!



Read all about it: https://t.co/k1Ub27YO3r pic.twitter.com/6xNpte0a3k