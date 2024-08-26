WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Trial date set for San Antonio cops who shot woman during reported mental health crisis

Testimony will begin Sept. 24 in the trial of the three SAPD officers fired after the shooting of Melissa Perez.

By on Mon, Aug 26, 2024 at 3:31 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A trio of former SAPD officers are accused of shooting Melissa Perez death inside her Southwest San Antonio apartment during a mental health crisis. - Shutterstock / Gorodenkoff
Shutterstock / Gorodenkoff
A trio of former SAPD officers are accused of shooting Melissa Perez death inside her Southwest San Antonio apartment during a mental health crisis.
Testimony in the criminal trial for three former San Antonio police officers charged with fatally shooting a woman inside her apartment last summer during a mental health crisis will get underway Sept. 24, KSAT reports.

On Monday, 187th District Court Judge Stephanie Boyd denied a motion by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office to push back the trial so its lead attorney could have more review time, according to the TV station.

As a result of the denial, jury selection will begin Sept. 20 for the trial of former SAPD personnel Eleazar Alejandro, Alfred Flores and Nathaniel Villalobos, KSAT reports.

The three were indicted in December on charges related to the June 23, 2023, shooting. Alejandro and Flores both face charges of first-degree murder, while Villalobos face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. All three were removed from the force after Perez's death.

The trio fired at Perez, who suffered from schizophrenia, from outside her apartment after she hurled a glass candlestick in their direction from behind a sliding glass patio door that was closed at the time.

The slaying prompted calls to reform the way SAPD handles mental health calls. Perez's family also filed a civil rights suit, alleging the department's past failures to hold officers accountable created a culture in which they "engage in excessive, unreasonable and unconstitutional use of force."


Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

The woman who died in the Texas heat on a San Antonio sidewalk was my friend

By Marisol Cortez

Jessica Witzel, right, with her sister Jemmy Coleman.

Warrants detail allegations that led to search of Democratic candidate for Texas House

By Alejandro Serrano, The Texas Tribune

A woman holds her child while casting an election ballot.

Prominent San Antonio attorney and wife dead in reported murder-suicide

By Sanford Nowlin

Jerry V. Hernandez, 61, practiced personal injury law, according to his online bio.

LULAC asks feds to probe Ken Paxton's San Antonio-area raids

By Sanford Nowlin

LULAC officials speak a press conference in front of the Texas Attorney General's Office in San Antonio.

Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw retiring after 15 years as state’s top law enforcement officer

By James Barragán and Jasper Scherer, The Texas Tribune

Steve McCraw, the director and colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, at the state Capitol on June 8, 2023.

Judge rejects Attorney General Ken Paxton’s attempt to shut down Houston immigrant rights group

By Alejandro Serrano, The Texas Tribune

Cesar Espinosa, executive director of FIEL Houston, speaks during a 2021 press conference about an eviction aid fair outside of the George Thomas “Mickey” Leland Federal Building in Houston.

Texas’ busing of migrants hits a speed bump as fewer enter country

By Alejandro Serrano, The Texas Tribune

A bus with dozens of migrants leaves an El Paso shelter and heads to New York City on Aug. 31, 2022. The city and county of El Paso sponsored the voluntary bus trips to relieve pressure on local shelters that summer.

San Antonio-based H-E-B asking for nominations of top teachers for annual award

By Suzanne Townsend

Julie Minnis of Northside ISD's Dr. Hector P. Garcia Middle School received the 2024 H-E-B Excellence in Education School Counselor Secondary Award.
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us