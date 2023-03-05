Trinity University hosting panel discussion on women's sports in San Antonio

The panel will also honor the publication of Betsy Gerhardt Pasley's book From the Sidelines to the Headlines: The Legacy of Women's Sports at Trinity University.

By on Sun, Mar 5, 2023 at 8:44 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The panel discussion will feature Betsy Gerhardt Pasley, Jenny Carnes, Yanika Daniels, and Mary Ullmann Japhet - Courtesy Photo / Trinity University
Courtesy Photo / Trinity University
The panel discussion will feature Betsy Gerhardt Pasley, Jenny Carnes, Yanika Daniels, and Mary Ullmann Japhet
With Women's History Month now underway, Trinity University will honor the month and the 50th anniversary of the ending of Title IX with a panel discussion covering the topic of women's sports in San Antonio.

The free event will take place Sunday, March 5, at 3 p.m. at Ruth Taylor Recital Hall.

The discussion will cover topics such as San Antonio sportswomen and Title IX, challenges and victories of women in sports and how women's educational opportunities have grown over the past 50 years. Panelists also will discuss challenges for women athletes that still need to be addressed.

The event celebrates the publication of Trinity alum Betsy Gerhardt Pasley's book, From the Sidelines to the Headlines: The Legacy of Women's Sports at Trinity University. Pasley, a former collegiate athlete, also became the first female sports writer at the San Antonio Light.

Pasley's book stemmed from a simple inquiry placed 2014. That inquiry was whether the university's athletic department could post statistics from the track team's 1975 season. The school couldn't fulfill the request for that team and almost all female sports before 1991.

From the Sidelines to the Headlines: The Legacy of Women's Sports at Trinity University primarily focuses on the years before Title IX and highlights the century-long evolution of women in competitive sports at Trinity and elsewhere.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Video of loose nut on San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Ferris Wheel goes viral

By Michael Karlis

The viral TikTok has garnered more than 13.8 million views and 1.6 million likes since Feb. 18.

Abbott wants to deny undocumented kids a public education

By Josephine Lee, The Texas Observer

Gov. Greg Abbott puts on a scowl and a faux-military shirt for a photo op along the U.S.-Mexico border.

It sure sucks to be a woman in Texas, study says

By Michael Karlis

Women march through the streets of San Antonio last summer to protest the state automatically banning abortion after Roe. v. Wade was overturned.

Tense moment involving Budweiser Clydesdale at San Antonio Rodeo goes viral online

By Michael Karlis

Caretakers and veterinarians attempt to calm a Budweiser Clydesdale tangled in its harness on Saturday.

Also in News

Abbott wants to deny undocumented kids a public education

By Josephine Lee, The Texas Observer

Gov. Greg Abbott puts on a scowl and a faux-military shirt for a photo op along the U.S.-Mexico border.

It sure sucks to be a woman in Texas, study says

By Michael Karlis

Women march through the streets of San Antonio last summer to protest the state automatically banning abortion after Roe. v. Wade was overturned.

Video of Texas school shooting survivor's American Idol audition goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Video of Texas school shooting survivor's American Idol audition goes viral

DPS sent at least 3,000 driver’s licenses to organized crime group targeting Asian Texans

By Karen Brooks Harper, The Texas Tribune

Steve McCraw, Department of Public Safety Director, speaks at a press conference with Gov. Greg Abbott at Anzalduas Park in Mission on Oct. 6, 2021.
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us