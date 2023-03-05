Trinity University hosting panel discussion on women's sports in San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Trinity University The panel discussion will feature Betsy Gerhardt Pasley, Jenny Carnes, Yanika Daniels, and Mary Ullmann Japhet

With Women's History Month now underway, Trinity University will honor the month and the 50th anniversary of the ending of Title IX with a panel discussion covering the topic of women's sports in San Antonio.



The free event will take place Sunday, March 5, at 3 p.m. at Ruth Taylor Recital Hall.



The discussion will cover topics such as San Antonio sportswomen and Title IX, challenges and victories of women in sports and how women's educational opportunities have grown over the past 50 years. Panelists also will discuss challenges for women athletes that still need to be addressed.



The event celebrates the publication of Trinity alum Betsy Gerhardt Pasley's book, From the Sidelines to the Headlines: The Legacy of Women's Sports at Trinity University. Pasley, a former collegiate athlete, also became the first female sports writer at the San Antonio Light.



Pasley's book stemmed from a simple inquiry placed 2014. That inquiry was whether the university's athletic department could post statistics from the track team's 1975 season. The school couldn't fulfill the request for that team and almost all female sports before 1991.



From the Sidelines to the Headlines: The Legacy of Women's Sports at Trinity University primarily focuses on the years before Title IX and highlights the century-long evolution of women in competitive sports at Trinity and elsewhere.



