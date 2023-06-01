VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Trish DeBerry will be next CEO for Centro San Antonio

The nonprofit, largely comprised of downtown business owners, advocates for center-city development.

By on Thu, Jun 1, 2023 at 1:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Trish DeBerry ran for Bexar County judge after spending less than a year representing Precinct 3 on Commissioners Court. - Facebook / Trish DeBerry for Bexar County Judge
Facebook / Trish DeBerry for Bexar County Judge
Trish DeBerry ran for Bexar County judge after spending less than a year representing Precinct 3 on Commissioners Court.
Those waiting to find out where Trish DeBerry will land after her failed bid to follow Nelson Wolff as Bexar County Judge now have their answer.

The longtime public relations professional and Republican operative will take over as CEO of Centro San Antonio this July. The new role follows her return to the group in April to chair its board. In a statement, Centro officials said they tapped DeBerry as board chair after the death of Rene Garcia, who previously held the position.

DeBerry will become CEO after Matt Brown, the organization's current chief exec steps down this summer, according to Centro's statement. He joined the nonprofit in 2019 after serving as Santa Fe, New Mexico's director of economic development.

Largely comprised of downtown business owners, Centro advocates for center-city development. It oversees a multimillion-dollar public improvement district for the area, which is scheduled for city council reauthorization later this month.

In a statement, DeBerry said she looks forward to making downtown safe and enjoyable for both residents and visitors. She also said she wants to boost occupancy for downtown office space, which has suffered since the pandemic forced a work-at-home migration.

DeBerry ran for Bexar County Judge last fall after serving for less than a year on the County Commissioners Court representing its only dependably Republican precinct. Longtime district judge Peter Sakai, a Democrat, trounced her by 18 points.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

AI generates what a typical person from San Antonio might look like – and it's pretty spot on

By Michael Karlis

An AI generated the image above to show what it thinks a person from San Antonio looks like.

Video of man firing automatic weapon near downtown San Antonio bar goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Security guards at Bentley's Beer Garden in San Antonio duck behind a car after shots erupt in front of the downtown bar.

San Antonio District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez submits a letter to shut down Privat night club

By Brandon Rodriguez

Privat has been the subject of 89 San Antonio police investigations, councilman Manny Pelaez said in a protest letter to the TABC.

Kendall Batchelor, daughter of a San Antonio car dealer, sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatal crash

By Michael Karlis

Kendall Lauren Batchelor will be eligible for parole in 10 years, according to a news report.

Also in News

Ted Cruz gets bashed by both sides after criticizing Uganda’s harsh new anti-LGBTQ+ law

By Sanford Nowlin

Uganda's new anti-LGBTQ+ law makes Ted Cruz sad.

Texas House names Ken Paxton impeachment managers; Senate trial will start by Aug. 28

By Patrick Svitek and Renzo Downey, The Texas Tribune

State Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, delivered the articles of impeachment for Attorney General Ken Paxton to Secretary of the Senate Patsy Spaw on May 29, 2023.

Gov. Greg Abbott calls special session to pass property tax cuts, says other sessions will follow

By Sanford Nowlin

The state started this session with a historic $32.7 billion surplus.

Paxton is Burning: Has accountability finally come to Texas? Don't hold your breath.

By Nancy Goldstein, The Texas Observer

Ken Paxton catches a limo ride with Donald Trump.
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us