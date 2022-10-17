Trump to hold rally in South Texas two days before early voting

The former president will stage a rally Saturday in Robstown, west of Corpus Christi.

By on Mon, Oct 17, 2022 at 2:35 pm

click to enlarge Former President Donald Trump delivers a speech at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on Aug. 6. He will hold a rally in Robstown on Saturday. - Texas Tribune / Jordan Vonderhaar
Texas Tribune / Jordan Vonderhaar
Former President Donald Trump delivers a speech at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on Aug. 6. He will hold a rally in Robstown on Saturday.
Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Texas two days before early voting starts for the November election.

The rally will be Saturday in Robstown, outside Corpus Christi on the Gulf Coast. Republicans are targeting districts in the area as they try to take over South Texas’ congressional seats.

The rally will start at 7 p.m. at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, according to a media advisory. It said speakers in addition to Trump would be announced later.

The advisory said he would speak “in support of his unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting the slate of 33-0 Trump Endorsed America First candidates in the Great State of Texas.” The 33-0 figure refers to his endorsement record in the Texas primaries and runoff earlier this year, which included some incumbents who faced nominal or no opposition.

Among Trump’s endorsees is Gov. Greg Abbott, who is fighting against Democrat Beto O’Rourke for a third term. Abbott’s campaign did not immediately say whether he would be at the rally.

In South Texas, Trump has endorsed Monica De La Cruz, a Republican running for an open seat that runs from the Rio Grande Valley up to outside San Antonio.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and fountains

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry
A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale
An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale

An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale
This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

News Slideshows

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and fountains

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry
A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale
An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale

An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale
This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

News Slideshows

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and fountains

A Spanish-style home for sale in San Antonio is full of mermaid carvings and decorative cabinetry
A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale

A mid-century San Antonio mansion, owned by a co-chair of Norton Rose Fulbright, is for sale
An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale

An 1890s Victorian home on San Antonio's list of historical landmarks list is now for sale
This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

This historic home in San Antonio's King William was a duplex until its current owners converted it

Trending

San Antonio Spurs extend arena naming-rights contract with AT&T after failing to find new partner

By Sanford Nowlin

Spurs' 19,000-seat arena will remain the AT&T Center for one more season.

San Antonio police officer fired after shooting teen in McDonald's parking lot

By Michael Karlis

The injured teenager was brought to University Hospital in critical condition, according to MySA.

Anti-immigrant rhetoric fueled Sierra Blanca migrant shooting, advocates say

By Rob D'Amico, The Texas Observer

Residents of Sierra Blanca interviewed by the Texas Observer painted a troubling picture of the Sheppard brothers, both of whom have been accused of racism and acts of violence.fobse

San Antonio family's 1932 Ford will be displayed at National Museum of American History

By Michael Karlis

Members of the McKinney family show off the 1932 Ford Model B heading to the Smithsonian.

Also in News

Bexar County Commissioners call special meeting to discuss court order requiring more poling places

By Michael Karlis

Several Bexar County Commissioners have been critical of Election Administrator Jacque Callanen's efforts to close polling sites in underserved communities.

The pandemic may be stunting young adults’ personality development

By Sujata Gupta, Science News

Young adults showed the greatest change in certain traits during the pandemic, according to researchers.

Erik Cantu, DeLorean Legal Woes: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Experts maintain that signs of impending legal trouble should have raised a red flag as local officials weighed whether to offer incentives to the DeLorean Motors Reimagined.

San Antonio family's 1932 Ford will be displayed at National Museum of American History

By Michael Karlis

Members of the McKinney family show off the 1932 Ford Model B heading to the Smithsonian.
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us