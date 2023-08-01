LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Tuesday's night sky will host the second ginormous 'supermoon' of the year

Tuesday’s supermoon is the first of two this month — a rare occurrence.

By on Tue, Aug 1, 2023 at 1:41 pm

Tuesday's supermoon is the first of two this month.
Pexels / Brett Sayles
Tuesday’s supermoon is the first of two this month.
Stargazing San Antonians will on Tuesday be able to admire the second supermoon of the year, named so because it appears bigger and brighter in the sky due to its proximity to Earth, news station KXAN reports.

NASA defines a supermoon as “any full moon occurring around the same time as the moon’s perigee, or closest point of orbit with the Earth.”

Today's supermoon will reach full illumination Tuesday afternoon, hitting its peak at 3:32 p.m. It will be below the horizon at that time, but will still look big and bright when it’s high over San Antonio later in the evening.

Tuesday’s supermoon is the first of two this month — a rare occurrence. The last time two full supermoons graced the sky in the same month was in 2018, and it’s not expected to happen again until 2037, KXAN reports. The next supermoon will take place on Aug. 30.

