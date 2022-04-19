Two more San Antonio COVID-19 mass testing sites are closing as demand drops

click to enlarge
Unsplash / Mufid Majnun
Demand for COVID-19 testing sites has dwindled in recent weeks.
Nonprofit group Community Labs will permanently close two San Antonio COVID-19 mass testing sites because demand has dropped, officials said Tuesday.
Friday, April 29 will be the last day for the sites at the Alamo Colleges District Office on North Alamo Street and the Wonderland Mall of the Americas. The sites will operate 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday until then.
Although demand for walk-up testing has dwindled, San Antonio Metro Health District Assistant Director Dr. Anita K. Kurian recommended in a statement that people still test prior to large gatherings and travel and testing three to five days of having possible COVID-19 exposure.
“If you didn’t already order your eight free home tests from the federal government, please do so now," Kurian said. Those with commercial health insurance, Medicare and Medicaid can order up to eight home tests monthly by contacting their insurer.
Testing sites across the U.S. have been shutting down due to decreased demand, some likely resulting from increased use of home tests, according to news reports.
However, in a CNN interview
, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said the wider access to home testing may create a murkier view of the number of infections.
