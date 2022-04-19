Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Two more San Antonio COVID-19 mass testing sites are closing as demand drops

The number of testing sites is declining nationwide as more people test at home.

By on Tue, Apr 19, 2022 at 1:53 pm

click to enlarge Demand for COVID-19 testing sites has dwindled in recent weeks. - UNSPLASH / MUFID MAJNUN
Unsplash / Mufid Majnun
Demand for COVID-19 testing sites has dwindled in recent weeks.
Nonprofit group Community Labs will permanently close two San Antonio COVID-19 mass testing sites because demand has dropped, officials said Tuesday.

Friday, April 29 will be the last day for the sites at the Alamo Colleges District Office on North Alamo Street and the Wonderland Mall of the Americas. The sites will operate 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday until then.

Although demand for walk-up testing has dwindled, San Antonio Metro Health District Assistant Director Dr. Anita K. Kurian recommended in a statement that people still test prior to large gatherings and travel and testing three to five days of having possible COVID-19 exposure.

“If you didn’t already order your eight free home tests from the federal government, please do so now," Kurian said. Those with commercial health insurance, Medicare and Medicaid can order up to eight home tests monthly by contacting their insurer.

Testing sites across the U.S. have been shutting down due to decreased demand, some likely resulting from increased use of home tests, according to news reports.

However, in a CNN interview, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said the wider access to home testing may create a murkier view of the number of infections.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall
The "Red House on the River" —&nbsp;a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

The "Red House on the River" — a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale
A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill

A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill
San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson looking to sell his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson is selling his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

News Slideshows

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall
The "Red House on the River" —&nbsp;a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

The "Red House on the River" — a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale
A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill

A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill
San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson looking to sell his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson is selling his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

News Slideshows

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall

This San Antonio home for sale comes with a $90,000 floor-to-ceiling tequila wall
The "Red House on the River" —&nbsp;a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale

The "Red House on the River" — a landmark for Guadalupe River tubers — is up for sale
A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill

A 1916 home with a massive front porch and balcony is for sale in San Antonio's Beacon Hill
San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson looking to sell his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

San Antonio Spur Josh Richardson is selling his Miami mansion for $11.5 million

Trending

San Antonio-based tech company says it can speed up homeowners' ability to protest property taxes

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio-headquartered PropertyAxe LLC was created to help people protest their property tax valuations.

Texas ranks among the best states for remote work, according to study

By Michael Karlis

About 20% of all jobs posted at the beginning of 2022 were for remote work, according to WalletHub.

San Antonio unemployment rate drops to 3.6%, but not everything is as rosy as it seems

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio's unemployment rate is down, but there's more data to consider.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's border slowdown ruined millions of dollars in food. Texas consumers will pay.

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott and Tamaulipas Gov. Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca show off a signed memo pledging better security measures. The agreement didn't call for the Mexican state to implement new policies, according to reports.

Also in News

Analysis: Texas’ new standard is abortions for those who can afford to leave Texas

By Ross Ramsey, The Texas Tribune

Women protest Texas' near-complete ban on abortion during a march in San Antonio last year.

Texas ranks among the best states for remote work, according to study

By Michael Karlis

About 20% of all jobs posted at the beginning of 2022 were for remote work, according to WalletHub.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's border slowdown ruined millions of dollars in food. Texas consumers will pay.

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott and Tamaulipas Gov. Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca show off a signed memo pledging better security measures. The agreement didn't call for the Mexican state to implement new policies, according to reports.

We can do better than what was ‘normal’ before the pandemic

By Aimee Cunningham, Science News

Workers change out a commercial air conditioning unit.
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us