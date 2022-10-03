Two new barber shops open in San Antonio — one that serves booze, another that does tattoos

Instagram / prospect_parlor_llc A Prospect Parlor barber tends to a client.

San Antonio’s specialty barber shop scene has expanded, welcoming female-owned Prospect Parlor, which also includes tattoos among its services, and Scissors & Scotch, which offers a boozy on-site lounge.Prospect Parlor boasts an all-woman staff trained to dole out haircuts and tattoos on the city’s West Side. It’s been operating in a quiet capacity since February but held a grand opening this weekend.Prospect Parlor offers stylist services, including fades, lashes, brows, balayage, root touch-ups, styling and tooth gems. Beyond that, it offers permanent makeup and is a full service tattoo parlor, employing four artists, led by shop owner Jennifer Balderrama.On the other hand, the new Scissors & Scotch offers what it bills as “a modern barber and booze experience” at the Alamo Quarry Market. The concept combines a traditional barber with modern spa services — and adds a speakeasy flair via an on-site lounge with alcoholic bevvies.The Quarry location is just the first SA foray for the Tennessee-based company. Franchisee Bryan Frnka is already looking to secure the lease for location No. 2. He plans to grow by five more Scissors & Scotch locations in five years, according to a company announcement.Prospect Parlor, 3218 Northwestern Drive, is open Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.' and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.Scissors & Scotch is located at 260 E Basse Road, Unit 103. Its hours were unavailable at press time.