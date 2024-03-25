Two new pedestrian bridges planned for San Antonio's Pearl district

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Pearl
One of the proposed bridges will connect Hotel Emma to The Grove, a new hotel being built by Oxbow Development Co.
San Antonio’s Pearl will soon get a pair of pedestrian bridges enhancing the walkability of the near-downtown dining and shopping destination, according to the San Antonio Report
.
The first bridge will connect the Pearl’s Hotel Emma and Cellars apartment building to a parking lot across the street. The lot soon be the site of the new Grove Hotel being developed by Oxbow Development Co., which also is building the bridges, the news site reports.
The second bridge will connect Pullman Market, which is now under development, to the soon-to-open Cooper Row apartment building, according to the Report.
Although the San Antonio River Authority has already approved the proposed bridge project, Oxbow will still need approval from the city’s Historic and Design Review Commission before construction can start. HDRC will consider the proposal during an April 3 meeting, according to the Report.
