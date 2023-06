Two San Antonio job fairs looking for seasonal workers

click to enlarge Instagram / sprouts Area Sprouts Farmers Market locations will host hiring events June 9-10.

San Antonians looking for a summer job may be in luck. A pair of local job fairs are targeting local residents looking for seasonal work.A free job fair at the AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, on Thursday will feature 100 potential employers looking for workers ages 16-24. The free event, which runs 4-7 p.m., will host more businesses including H-E-B, Caterpillar, CPS Energy, SAWS, Goodwill Industries of San Antonio, Spurs Sports & Entertainment and Workforce Solutions Alamo.The fair is a partnership between Texas State Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins, D-San Antonio; Bexar County; and City of San Antonio. The event will offer resumé and interview tips, no-cost professional headshots, community resources and financial scholarships, according to a statement from the sponsors.While the event is intended for high school- and college-aged jobseekers, it is open to all. Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of an updated resumé, dress professionally and register ahead Looking ahead to Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, Sprouts Farmers Market will host a hiring event at all its San Antonio stores. Those interested in groceries and organic products can walk in and apply either day. Personnel will conduct on-site interviews 9 a.m.-6 p.m. both days.San Antonio is home to three San Antonio locations: 22135 S. Bulverde Road, 8101 Callaghan Road and 9702 State Highway 151.