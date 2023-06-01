Two San Antonio job fairs looking for seasonal workers

click to enlarge
Area Sprouts Farmers Market locations will host hiring events June 9-10.
San Antonians looking for a summer job may be in luck. A pair of local job fairs are targeting local residents looking for seasonal work.
A free job fair at the AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, on Thursday will feature 100 potential employers looking for workers ages 16-24. The free event, which runs 4-7 p.m., will host more businesses including H-E-B, Caterpillar, CPS Energy, SAWS, Goodwill Industries of San Antonio, Spurs Sports & Entertainment and Workforce Solutions Alamo.
The fair is a partnership between Texas State Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins, D-San Antonio; Bexar County; and City of San Antonio. The event will offer resumé and interview tips, no-cost professional headshots, community resources and financial scholarships, according to a statement from the sponsors.
While the event is intended for high school- and college-aged jobseekers, it is open to all. Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of an updated resumé, dress professionally and register ahead
.
Looking ahead to Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, Sprouts Farmers Market will host a hiring event at all its San Antonio stores. Those interested in groceries and organic products can walk in and apply either day. Personnel will conduct on-site interviews 9 a.m.-6 p.m. both days.
San Antonio is home to three San Antonio locations: 22135 S. Bulverde Road, 8101 Callaghan Road and 9702 State Highway 151.
