Two suspects shoot loss-prevention officer at San Antonio's North Star Mall

It's the second highly publicized shooting at North Star Mall this year.

By on Wed, Nov 1, 2023 at 1:08 pm

The shooting at Macy's in North Star Mall on Tuesday led to a large police response.
Shutterstock / Schmidt_Alex
The shooting at Macy's in North Star Mall on Tuesday led to a large police response.
The San Antonio Police Department is still searching for two suspects who shot a loss-prevention officer at North Star Mall on Tuesday, according to KSAT.

A man and woman in their 40s were attempting to shoplift at Macy’s when the officer approached them, according to the station's report. The male suspect then shot the officer in the leg.

The shooting led to a significant police response around 8 p.m., KSAT reports. While some speculated the large number of officers meant there was an active shooter, SAPD quickly debunked these claims, according to TPR reporter Joey Palacios, who was on scene.
Responding officers located the injured officer in a storage closet. The person was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, according to KSAT.

The suspects remain at large, however.

The incident is the second highly publicized shooting at North Star Mall this year.

In June, a man getting a haircut at a barbershop inside the mall was shot and killed in what police say was a targeted slaying.

