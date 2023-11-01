Two suspects shoot loss-prevention officer at San Antonio's North Star Mall

A man and woman in their 40s were attempting to shoplift at Macy’s when the officer approached them, according to the station's report. The male suspect then shot the officer in the leg.
The shooting led to a significant police response around 8 p.m., KSAT reports. While some speculated the large number of officers meant there was an active shooter, SAPD quickly debunked these claims, according to TPR reporter Joey Palacios, who was on scene.
Responding officers located the injured officer in a storage closet. The person was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, according to KSAT.
IMPORTANT UPDATE: There is no active shooter situation at North Star Mall.— Joey Palacios - Texas Public Radio (@Joeycules) November 1, 2023
San Antonio Police Sgt. just confirmed an aggravated robbery involving two suspects.
Suspects escaped.
A loss prevention officer was shot in the leg and is in stable condition at the hospital. https://t.co/yhc7ALYKxZ
The suspects remain at large, however.
The incident is the second highly publicized shooting at North Star Mall this year.
In June, a man getting a haircut at a barbershop inside the mall was shot and killed in what police say was a targeted slaying.
